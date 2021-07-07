Ravichandran Ashwin may play a match for Surrey before England Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin may play a County Championship match for Surrey ahead of India's five-match Test series against England, which starts in August. The Indian off-spinner's chances of turning up for Surrey depend on the timely arrival of his work visa, which is a requisite to play county cricket.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin is expected to play in Surrey’s next match against Somerset at The Oval, starting July 11. He has previously represented Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire.

Team India are currently on a break after their defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand last month. Ashwin was the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 71 wickets from 14 Tests at 20.33. India’s Test series against England starts at Trent Bridge on August 4.

India haven’t played enough games in their recent overseas tours. However, skipper Virat Kohli has made it clear that the side are keen on playing practice matches. Although Team India have requested practice matches, nothing has been scheduled yet. Ashwin’s outing at the venue of the Test series will, therefore, be beneficial from India’s point of view.

Surrey have Hashim Amla and Kyle Jamieson as their overseas players, with the latter in doubt for the next fixture due to an injury.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s impressive outing for Nottinghamshire

Ashwin has an old connection with Trent Bridge. In the 2019 County Championship, he turned up for Nottinghamshire. Though he played just five first-class matches, Ashwin left an impression.

He was the side’s most impressive bowler with 34 wickets at 24.58. He also topped the batting average charts for the county side by slamming two fifties and finishing with 339 runs at 37.66.

India’s squad for England series: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill (injured and likely to be replaced), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

Schedule for India’s tour of England

- 1st Test: Nottingham, August 4-8

- 2nd Test: Lord’s, August 12-16

- 3rd Test: Leeds, August 25-29

- 4th Test: The Oval, September 2-6

- 5th Test: Old Trafford, September 10-14

