IND vs ENG 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin sends a message to pitch-invador 'Jarvo' after Day 3 of Headingley Test

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was delighted after the Indian cricket team's solid batting performance on Day 3 of the Headingley Test match against England.

Ashwin praised Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli before sending a message to Daniel Jarvis, popularly known as 'Jarvo'. Daniel has become very popular on social media after entering the field multiple times in the ongoing India vs. England series.

Jarvo came out to bat for the visitors today after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. Soon, the security guards took him out of the field. Here's what Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted after seeing what transpired in the Indian innings on Day 3:

"Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit! Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng."

Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit!🤩😂😂 Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin sent a light-hearted message to Jarvo in the first part of his tweet before adding that the crazy cricket fan should stop doing what he has done twice in this series so far.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jarvis posted a tweet on his account, informing fans he would soon release a new video on his YouTube channel.

"Yes, it was me again aka Jarvo aka Jarvo69 at England vs India in the Test Cricket Match, in Leeds Full video will be on my youtube channel very soon," Daniel Jarvis wrote.

Like Ravichandran Ashwin, many members of the cricket universe have mixed views on Jarvo's recent activities

Pitch invader Jarvo at Headingley during Day 3 of the India vs. England Test match

Jarvo's interruptions have entertained fans on social media, but his activities are not something that should be repeated. Security guards have taken him off the field twice in this series so far already.

Interventions like these can be risky for cricketers, especially when they are part of a bio-bubble. The security team will likely keep a special watch on fans attending the India vs. England series going forward.

Yes, it was me again aka Jarvo aka Jarvo69 at England vs India in the Test Cricket Match, in Leeds Full video will be on my youtube channel very soon.

Go subscribe! https://t.co/Ae6Ttup7Cq pic.twitter.com/CdZXDWRXuL — Daniel Jarvis (@BMWjarvo) August 27, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar