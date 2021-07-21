IND vs ENG 2021: "This could be a huge area of concern" - Reetinder Sodhi on the Indian top order failing in the practice match

Reetinder Sodhi has opined that the indifferent form shown by India's top-order batsmen in the warm-up match against the County Select XI could be a huge area of concern for the team.

Team India were reduced to 107-4 in the practice match, with Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari falling cheaply. KL Rahul (101) and Ravindra Jadeja (75) were the only Indian batsmen to play substantial knocks.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi pointed out that India's top-order batsmen will be massively tested by the potent English bowling attack. He said:

"This could be a huge area of concern because we all know that the new ball causes problems in England. And the England fast bowlers are strong, so the Indian opening batsmen will have to do well."

The former Indian all-rounder highlighted that Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli would have their hands full in trying to rectify this area of concern. Reetinder Sodhi observed:

"Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli will definitely be working on this, and this match is the countdown towards the Test match. Whatever preparation you do here, you will take it forward to the Test match."

The Indian top order had failed to deliver in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as well, which was one of the primary reasons for their defeat. While Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a decent start in the first innings, neither player went on to play a substantial knock.

"A lot will depend on Rohit Sharma" - Reetinder Sodhi

Reetinder Sodhi feels Rohit Sharma could be the key in the Indian batting line-up.

While observing that KL Rahul's good form might earn him a spot at the top of the order, Reetinder Sodhi stated that the Indian team would rely a lot on Rohit Sharma. He elaborated in this regard:

"I feel a lot will depend on Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul has shown very good form; it is possible he might be made to open. But our top three batsmen, which includes Pujara, will necessarily have to score runs in this entire series, else the things can become difficult."

The 40-year-old concluded by saying that Virat Kohli could drive home the advantage if the Indian top order fires, noting:

"After that, the ace in our pack, Virat Kohli, his good form can win us the series."

With Shubman Gill ruled out of the series, India will have to choose between Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma's opening partner. The latter has shown excellent form in the practice match but might have to score runs at the top of the order in the second innings to settle the debate.

Edited by Bhargav