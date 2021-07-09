IND vs ENG 2021: "It can be a blessing in disguise for KL Rahul" - Reetinder Sodhi on Shubman Gill being ruled out

Reetinder Sodhi has opined that Shubman Gill being ruled out of the Test series against England could be a blessing in disguise for KL Rahul.

The BCCI has asked Gill to return home as the stylish opener will not be able to recover in time from his shin splints to take part in the five-match series. With the selectors refusing to send a replacement opener, certain reports suggest that KL Rahul is likely to bat at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma.

When asked about this development during a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi pointed out that this might just be a lucky break for KL Rahul. He said:

"It was certain earlier that KL Rahul will not play the first two or three Test matches, Shubman Gill was your main opener. But it was unfortunate that Gill got injured but it can be a blessing in disguise for KL Rahul."

The former India all-rounder termed the reports of Team India finalizing KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma's opening partner a step in the right direction. Sodhi elaborated:

"He would never have thought that his chance would come in the first Test itself and that too as an opener. The experience India needs in this crucial series, you have Rohit and now KL Rahul and we all know the new ball is very important. If our opening partnership stays for long, we can put huge pressure on England. I think it is a very welcome move by Team India if KL Rahul is being made to open."

KL Rahul likely to open with Rohit Sharma for the Test series against England. There’s no doubt in Rahul’s ability as an opener. He has played 36 test matches. It’s a potential opportunity for him to become the permanent opening batsmen in test. #RohitSharma #KLRahul #engvsind — Akshay Srivastav (@iakshysrivastav) July 9, 2021

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have never opened together for Team India in the game's longest format. However, they have enjoyed decent success while batting together at the top of the order in limited-overs cricket.

"The scales are tilted slightly towards KL Rahul" - Rajkumar Sharma

KL Rahul has represented India in 36 Tests

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma reckons Team India can opt for either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul for the opening position. However, Sharma feels Rahul's experience gives him a slight edge:

"He started his career as an opener only and I feel he has the experience as well. You can give a chance to either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul. But KL Rahul, because he has more experience, has scored five hundreds, the scales are tilted slightly towards him."

"It will be a very big opportunity for Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul with Mayank being my first preference. He has had an excellent career so far. He was dropped after two poor outings in Australia but I am sure he will be looking forward to this opportunity." - Wasim Jaffer — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 2, 2021

KL Rahul has amassed 2006 runs at an average of 34.58 in the 36 Tests he has played for Team India. However, he last played a Test almost two years ago against the West Indies and was perceived to have a few difficulties against the moving ball.

