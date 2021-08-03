IND vs ENG 2021: “Rishabh Pant a game-changer, will be handy if India lose early wickets” - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant could play the role of a game-changer in the upcoming Test series in England.

According to Chopra, given the conditions and the potency of England’s bowling attack, India are bound to lose a few wickets early. That is why Chopra believes Pant’s role down the order will be extremely important.

23-year-old Rishabh Pant has been a key batsman for India, starting with the Test series in Australia, where he played two superb knocks. He, however, struggled in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, raising questions over his potency in English conditions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra backed Rishabh Pant to make an impact with the willow. He said:

“No matter what the situation of the match or the amount of stress around, Rishabh Pant is a guy who remains fit and is a game-changer. To be honest, in England no matter how good a batting unit you are, the fact is that the opponents have a more than decent bowling line-up. And, especially in these conditions, India are bound to lose two or three from the top-order early. Pressure will definitely be there and this is where Rishabh Pant will be extremely handy.”

Chopra added:

“His keeping will once again come to the fore. The way he keeps wickets will be important and now keepers have a key role to play even in deciding DRS reviews.”

Rishabh Pant reveals the four people he turns to for advice

Only 21 Tests old, Rishabh Pant is still learning the tricks of the trade in international cricket. Recently, while speaking to bcci.tv, the southpaw revealed the four people he turns to for advice.

Rishabh Pant named Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri and R Ashwin as the players he seeks guidance from. He stated:

"All the seniors and coaching staff, like, I talk to Rohit bhai a lot. Talking about the game, previous matches, what we could have done, what we could not have done. In the future, if a similar situation happens, what are the possible outcomes, what more can we add). Virat bhaiya is there to help me out with the technical stuff, especially about playing in England, standing a bit forward or back.”

Pant added:

"Ravi bhai (head coach Ravi Shastri) is also there, I speak to him a lot because he has played enough cricket all over the world, he has the idea. Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin), he always has an idea about what the batsman could do. So, when he bowls, as a batsman I can ask him what he's thinking. So, as a player, I just want to learn from each and every person."

Rishabh Pant has 1403 runs to his name from 21 Tests at an average of 43.84. He has hit three hundreds and six fifties so far.

