IND vs ENG 2021: "Rishabh Pant has been given the license by the team management to play his natural game" - VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman opined that the Indian team management gave license to Rishabh Pant to play his natural game, which was evident during his stay at the crease on day 2.

Speaking at the end of Day 2 of the first Test against England on a chat with ESPNcricinfo, VVS Laxman spoke about what he is expecting to see from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on day 3. Laxman said:

"I think I expect both of them to continue the way they are playing. With KL Rahul, he would be lucky that Dom Sibley dropped him (which I thought should have been taken at the second slip). Rishabh Pant will play his natural game. He has been given the license by the team management to play his natural game. Because once he backs his natural instincts, that's when Rishabh Pant is the most dangerous batsman he can be."

KL Rahul leads India's batting attack with an unbeaten 57 as they trail by 58 runs at Stumps! 🏏

🇮🇳 125/4



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/tSJvkv89Pt — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 5, 2021

I am sure that Rishabh Pant will go and express himself on day 3: VVS Laxman

Laxman added that he believes Pant will go out and play his natural game by expressing himself on day 3. At the same time, he cautioned Rishabh Pant not to get carried away. Laxman advised Pant to learn from the mistakes he committed in the second innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where the southpaw perished while trying to hit his way out of trouble. VVS Laxman said:

"But I just hope that he learns from the way he batted in the second innings of the World Test Championship final. Playing your natural game does not mean you keep stepping out and throwing your bat at everything which comes your way. It's about knowing which area to be positive and which area or which length or line to be a little defensive and respect the good deliveries."

"That's what we saw from Rishabh Pant in Sydney and Brisbane and that's what we saw in Ahmedabad and Chennai as well. I think that's the kind of mental approach I am expecting from Rishabh Pant because you will never see him playing a subdued knock. He's got the clarity, he's got that license, and I am sure that he will go and express himself on day 3," VVS Laxman concluded

India bowled out England for 183 on Day 1 of the first test in the 5-match test series. In reply, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave the Indians a strong start by stitching a brilliant opening partnership.

However, their hard work was undone by a flurry of quick wickets leaving India stranded at 125 for 5 at the end of Day 2. KL Rahul is still on the pitch and India will be hoping that the Punjab Kings captain can add some more runs with Rishabh Pant to put the team in a strong position on Day 3.

Edited by Diptanil Roy