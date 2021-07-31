IND vs ENG 2021: Rishabh Pant glad to have "learnt from his mistakes"

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he’s “learned from his mistakes” and has seen a lot of “ups and downs” in his short but upcoming international career.

He spoke to bcci.tv ahead of the five-match Test series against England starting August 4.

Pant recently recovered from COVID-19 and is gearing up to play his 22nd Test for India at the very same venue (Trent Bridge), where he announced his arrival in Test cricket with a huge six in 2018.

“It has been an amazing journey”- Rishabh Pant

“It’s been an amazing journey as I have seen lots of ups and downs early in my career. As cricketers, you evolve, learn from your mistakes and improve yourself and come back to the ground and perform well,” he said.

“I am glad that I have learnt from my mistakes and I capitalised whatever opportunity I got after that. I am happy,” Rishabh Pant told BCCI.tv on Saturday.

The swashbuckling southpaw also added he was trying to learn from the players in the leadership group to become a more improved version of the player he is at present.

“I talk to Rohit bhai a lot — like talking about the game as what we have done in previous matches and what we could have done. Also, what should we look to do and look at possible outcomes in future games. What all I can add to my game.”

“I also take technical inputs from Virat bhai. Especially when playing in England, standing up to stumps or going back,” said the 23-year-old.

He also added he talks to coach Ravi Shastri as he has played ample cricket across the world and to Ravichandran Ashwin when he bowls so as to understand the batsman’s intentions.

“I speak to Ravi bhai (Shastri) a lot as he has played enough cricket all over the world. Ash bhai (Ashwin), when he bowls, he has an idea what the batsman’s intentions are"- Rishabh Pant

“So as a batsman, I can ask the bowler what he is thinking. As a player, I want to learn from each and every person.”

Edited by Arnav Kholkar