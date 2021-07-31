IND vs ENG 2021: "Rishabh Pant just needs to find a way to last that half hour"- Nathan Hauritz

Former Australian off-spinner Nathan Hauritz feels Rishabh Pant can work on curbing down his urge to play an attacking shot when the opposition is on top. The 23-year-old received a lot of stick for the shot that led to his dismissal in the second innings of the World Test Championship final.

However, Nathan Hauritz also believes players like Rishabh Pant need to be backed to play their natural game. The Aussie reckons the balance in the mindset of knowing when to attack and when to absorb pressure is something that Pant will develop over time.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel 'Behind The Stumps with Anuj', Nathan Hauritz explained how the Indian team management can back Rishabh Pant and nurture his attacking instincts.

"Rishabh Pant played unbelievably in Australia. But when he does that in England, everyone goes 'why attack so early'. So he is one of those players with whom you know what you are going to get and you just have to accept it. But he has also got to understand that sometimes he just has to find a way to last that half an hour," Nathan Hauritz stated.

Nathan Hauritz picks Ashwin to play ahead of Jadeja

India's ploy to play with two spinners backfired in the World Test Championship final. Even Nathan Hauritz feels only one spinner is enough in these conditions.

Highly unlikely they play both Ashwin n Jadeja after what happened in WTC final — naveenkumar (@navee777) July 26, 2021

The off-spinner picked Ravichandran Ashwin to start the series against England ahead of Ravindra Jadeja. Hauritz reckons Ashwin has the ability to extract more bounce and is a better bowler than Jadeja.

"Jadeja has got a better batting average than Ashwin. Ashwin is the better bowler. I think the way that Ashwin bowls with the new Dukes ball, he is able to bowl his little seamers as well. Jadeja is more of a lock-in bowler. He will do a job for you very consistently. Personally I think Ashwin will play and that is only because when the ball and the wicket is new, he gets that more bounce," Nathan Hauritz concluded.

The first Test between England and India will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4th.

