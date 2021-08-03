IND vs ENG 2021: "Rishabh Pant needs to be a bit more calculative and not reckless" - Monty Panesar

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar feels Rishabh Pant needs to be a bit more calculative in his approach. The 39-year-old was not impressed by the way in which Pant was dismissed in the second innings of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Panesar believes Pant has the ability to play the long innings but he needs to channelize his energy into playing conventional cricket strokes. He reckons Pant should play more shots along the ground than in the air.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel 'Behind The Stumps with Anuj', Monty Panesar explained how Rishabh Pant can become more successful and consistent as a batsman in Test cricket.

"It's just about shot selection. In the WTC final, he saw out Kyle Jamieson, then a new bowler comes on and he tries to whack it out of the ground. Percentages, calculate when is the right time to go. He can bat the long innings but he just needs to be more calculative and not be too reckless," Panesar stated.

Ollie Robinson's tall release point could trouble India: Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar wants England to include Ollie Robinson in the playing XI for the first Test. The 27-year-old had a brilliant debut against New Zealand where he picked up seven wickets and was handy with the bat as well.

Robinson is back from suspension and Panesar believes he should be directly drafted into the playing XI because of his height. Kyle Jamieson caused India a lot of problems in the WTC final and Panesar reckons Robinson can have a similar impact.

"I would bring Ollie Robinson back for the second Test match because I think he has the second-highest release point after Kyle Jamieson and Indian batsmen really struggle against tall bowlers," Monty Panesar concluded.

The pitch at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, seems to have a green tinge to it which might suggest that bowlers will dictate terms in the first Test.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee