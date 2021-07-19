IND vs ENG 2021: Rishabh Pant tests negative for COVID-19, likely to join India's bio-bubble by July 20

In a huge relief for Team India, Rishabh Pant has tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the Test series against England. He has now successfully recovered from the infection. Pant tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8 when the Indian team was given some time off after the World Test Championship final.

He was quarantined at a friend's house in London and has now completed his 10-day isolation period. Pant is likely to join the team on July 20 but will not be a part of the first warm-up match against Select County XI in Durham. However, he is expected to be available for the second warm-up game, which is going to take place at the end of the month.

Along with Rishabh Pant, India's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani also tested positive for the virus while staying at the team's hotel. Wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharat Arun, who had come into close contact with Dayanand Garnai, were forced into isolation after his positive report.

Rishabh Pant will play a key role in determining India's fortunes in England

With both Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha unavailable for selection in the first practice match against Select County XI, KL Rahul is likely to take up wicket keeping duties. This could be a golden opportunity for Rahul to prove his worth ahead of the all-important series. Pant will be back behind the stumps once he joins the rest of the squad in Durham ahead of the second warm-up match.

Pant is a great asset to the Indian team. His attacking batting provides a different dimension to the Indian batting line-up. His impact could clearly be seen in the Australia series, where his 89 runs in the fourth inning at the Gabba helped India win a thriller. He averages 43.84 in the 21 Test matches he has played. India will hope that Pant is fully fit and can be at his best in the series against England.

A Test series in England is among the toughest things in world cricket. However, this Indian team has the potential to win in England. The first Test match of the five-match Test series is scheduled to take place on August 4. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team would be looking for a strong start to the series.

