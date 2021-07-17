IND vs ENG 2021: Rohit Sharma can be seen practicing hard ahead of the series in England 

Rohit Sharma has been among India's best batsmen in recent times. He is already a white ball legend but has now proved his worth in Test cricket as well. Rohit Sharma, who is currently in England, is now India's first-choice Test opener. He will be seen in action in the India versus England Test series.

Rohit recently took to Twitter to post a couple of pictures showing him practicing in the nets. The caption read that the feel of the ball hitting the middle of the bat is something completely different. He could be seen focussing in the pictures he posted. Rohit has been in fine form in the matches leading up to this series.

हाथ में बल्ला और बल्ले के बीच से निकली गेंद… इस्का 𝔽𝔼𝔼𝕃 ही अलग है! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GsPHhnL2dw — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 17, 2021

Ever since he was promoted as an opener he has made that position his own in Test cricket. He started off with a bang in South Africa as he scored twin hundreds in his debut Test as an opener. He followed it up with a double century in the next Test.

Rohit Sharma will be crucial to India's chances in the series against England

Even though he hasn't scored a lot of big scores following that Test series he has often shown that he has the composure to make it big in Test cricket. Rohit's innings against England in Chennai was the turning point of that series. He showed he has the skills and temperament to play in challenging conditions.

Playing in England is a difficult task for any batsman. The best teams in the world struggle when they come to England. Rohit was India's highest run scorer in the World Test Championship Final and proved that he can tackle the new ball well. He was also successful in dominating the bowlers every time he got an opportunity to do so.

The five-match Test series in England will be crucial for Rohit Sharma. A good performance here will help him stamp his authority as an opener. The Hitman would surely be looking forward to doing well on this tour. The first Test match begins on August 2.

