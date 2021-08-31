IND vs ENG 2021: Rohit Sharma’s feeling the "good vibes" as he poses with Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur 

Team India opener Rohit Sharma has shared a picture with wife Ritika, Ajinkya Rahane and his better half Radhika and all-rounder Shardul Thakur on his Instagram account. The image has been shared from a dining table after they seem to have finished their meal.

Team India reached London on Monday ahead of the fourth Test against England at the Oval. Members of the Indian team, including KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal, had shared pictures of their train journey on their social media accounts.

Uploading the picture with the Rahanes and Thakur, in which everyone is in a happy mood, Rohit Sharma wrote:

“Good vibes only.”

Rohit Sharma has had an impressive run in the Test series in England. He has 230 runs from three Tests at an average of 46 and is the third leading run-getter after Joe Root (507) and KL Rahul (252).

In contrast, Team India’s Test vice-captain Rahane is having a tough time. He has struggled for rhythm and has only managed 95 runs in three Tests at an average of 19.

As for Thakur, he played in the first Test at Nottingham and claimed four wickets. He was unfit for the Lord’s Test and did not play at Headingley as well.

Rohit Sharma has shown that he is a class act: Brad Hogg

Since the start of the England tour, among Indian batters, Rohit Sharma has:



🔹 faced the most deliveries

🔹 scored the most runs

🔹 has the joint-highest batting average

🔹 faced 100 or more balls in an innings the most times



Is he the best Test opener in the world currently? pic.twitter.com/U05i5Q16uI — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 29, 2021

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg recently praised Rohit Sharma for his consistent showing with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England. He described the Indian opener as a class act.

Speaking about the 34-year-old, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"The way Rohit Sharma has adjusted playing late is unbelievable. I have been one of those commentators who has been criticizing his form in Test cricket away from India. Even though he hasn't scored a hundred in the series so far, he has shown that he is a class act and deserves more accolades at the Test level when he is away from India. I just hope he finishes off the series with a century because he deserves it the way he has adjusted.”

Meanwhile, India and England will resume their battle in the fourth Test at The Oval, starting September 2. The five-match series is tied 1-1.

England win the third #ENGvIND Test at Headingley & level the series 1-1 against #TeamIndia.



We will look to bounce back in the fourth Test, starting September 2.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/bwV926w2Vt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2021

