IND vs ENG 2021: "I have to play my shots" - Rohit Sharma defends his dismissal on the stroke of lunch

Rohit Sharma opened up on his give-away dismissal in India's first innings on the stroke of lunch on Thursday. The senior batter said despite the match situation, he was trying to be positive and play his shots to put the pressure back on the 'disciplined' opposition.

Rohit Sharma, after batting patiently for 106 deliveries (37 runs), threw away his wicket three balls before lunch against a head-high short-ball by Ollie Robinson. The Mumbai Indians skipper went on to play his compulsive hook shot, which drew an uncontrolled top-edge straight into the hands of the deep fine-leg fielder.

"See as you said, it is my shot so I have to play my shots. As you saw in the first hour of play, we didn't get any loose balls and their bowlers were quite disciplined so you have to take your odd chances when the ball is there to hit. Of course, when you get around the time of close of play, you are disappointed and that's how I am feeling about it," said Rohit Sharma.

But you've got to be ready to play your shots as well because their bowlers are so disciplined you hardly get anything so the balls that are in your area, you have to put them away. That's the thought process KL Rahul and I had - if we feel like taking a couple of shots on, we're not going to shy away from that," the Indian opener explained his side of the story in a press conference.

Rohit Sharma reiterated that he's disappointed. He, however, added that there's a 'thin line' between the same shot going to the boundary and getting caught and he's ready to take that risk.

"When you do that if you get out, you feel disappointed but there's a very thin line in getting out like that and that same ball 5 yards here or there could have gone either way as well. You've got to think positive and that's what my mindset was. I know it was around the lunch but if I see the ball in my area, I have to play my shots," said Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma's untimely dismissal also allowed a mini collapse in India's batting. James Anderson sent back Cheteshwar Pujara (4 off 16) and Virat Kohli (0 off 1) on consecutive deliveries, and Ajinkya Rahane was runout for 5 runs soon after.

"Pretty happy with the way I have handled the new ball" - Rohit Sharma

Although he has shown a propensity to get out in the 30s and 40s, Rohit Sharma's batting has been a huge positive for India when it comes to facing the new ball. The 34-year-old ackowledged the same while also giving an insight into how he has tweaked his technique to suit English conditions.

"Yes, I have changed a little bit in my technique as well, I have been trying to not move too much in the crease, trying to stay as still as possible, keeping the bat closer to the body, all those things that can add value to your game I am trying to do. I am pretty happy with the way I have handled the new ball, and the first spells of the bowlers. But we know, in conditions lie this, you are never set, you have just got to treat every ball as fresh and keep telling yourself that every ball is different and got to made sure that you think that way till the time you are in. That's what I am trying to do," Rohit Sharma signed off.

After a rain-affected day's play, India are 125-4 after 46.4 overs, trailing by 58 runs. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant stand strong with their nascent 13-run partnership.

