IND vs ENG 2021: "He richly deserves it" - Saba Karim on reports of Abhimanyu Easwaran being added to India's main Test squad

Saba Karim believes Abhimanyu Easwaran richly deserves his reported inclusion in India's main Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

Previously, Indian selectors had reportedly turned down Team India's demand for additional openers to be sent over to England as replacements for the injured Shubman Gill. Certain reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the team management to induct Abhimanyu Easwaran into the main Test squad from the reserves.

While reflecting on this development during a discussion on India News, Saba Karim lauded the move. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman said:

"This is an extremely logical step. If an opener has gotten injured and he has come back, another opener should get a spot in his place. He richly deserves it because he has given good performances in domestic cricket and was part of the Indian team earlier also as a standby."

Saba Karim added that Abhimanyu Easwaran might come into the reckoning for a berth in the playing XI if the openers fail to perform in the first couple of Tests. He observed:

"So, this is a sensible and well-thought-out decision. If he doesn't get a chance in the first two Test matches, but if our openers don't click, which we don't want, Abhimanyu Easwaran will also get a chance to come in the XI, which will be a huge achievement for him."

Either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul is likely to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the first Test against England. The Indian team management will hope that the opening combination fires and they don't have to fall back on Abhimanyu Easwaran, who does not have any international experience.

"God's grace is being seen on Abhimanyu Easwaran" - Reetinder Sodhi

Abhimanyu Easwaran has a decent record in first-class cricket

Reetinder Singh Sodhi pointed out that God has been kind to Abhimanyu Easwaran because of the hard yards he has put in at the first-class level. The former all-rounder said:

"God's grace is being seen on Abhimanyu Easwaran because this lad has scored runs year after year. Nowadays we see that you get chances when you do well in the IPL, which is a good thing, but Easwaran has come through the grinding of domestic cricket."

Sodhi signed off by stating that Abhimanyu Easwaran is the most deserved candidate to make it to the Indian team and added:

"If this lad doesn't deserve it, I feel no one does. This man was waiting in the wings and now signs are coming that he might get a dream debut, whenever it happens, I think he deserves it very highly."

Abhimanyu Easwaran has aggregated 4401 runs at a decent average of 43.57 in 64 first-class matches. He has scored 13 centuries in the process, with 233 being his highest score.

