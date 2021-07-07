Sanjana Ganesh and Jasprit Bumrah pose during Italy vs Spain clash at Wembley

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesh posed for a nice click at the Wembley Stadium in London, where they attended the Italy vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final clash.

Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final to secure a place in Sunday's final.

On Wednesday, Sanjana Ganesh took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself and Bumrah from the Wembley Stadium. She captioned the post:

“IT V ES” (Italy vs Spain)

Team India members are currently enjoying a break with family in the UK ahead of the five-match Test series against England.

According to media reports, Team India will continue their vacation despite seven members of the English ODI contingent testing positive for COVID-19.

Following the development, the entire original squad for the one-day series against Pakistan has been sent into isolation. A new squad, to be led by Ben Stokes, was announced on Tuesday itself.

A senior BCCI official was quoted as telling PTI on the issue:

”We are aware of the situation. Obviously, ECB and the local health authorities will provide us with any change in existing health safety protocols and that will be strictly followed.”

Aakash Chopra’s analysis on why Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the WTC final

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was expected to be one of India’s trump cards under helpful bowling conditions in Southampton against New Zealand. However, he ended up having a forgettable game as he went wicketless.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra analyzed Bumrah’s struggles and said:

"There is no doubt Bumrah is a special bowler, he is one of its kind. Absolute phenomenal bowler but is quick in the air. He keeps his hand straight, so the ball goes absolutely straight, doesn't swing much. In the first half of the English summer, you need to make the ball move a lot more because the ball comes slightly slower after pitching. Then it becomes slightly easier to play.”

Chopra, however, backed Bumrah to lift his game in the five-match Test series against England.

"In the second half of the English summer, if you bowl at this pace, the air speed comes very handy because the ball starts reversing. Let's be patient, one off game for Bumrah. I am not going to read too much into his performances."

The India-England series will begin with the first Test in Nottingham from August 4.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar