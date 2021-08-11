IND vs ENG 2021: Saqib Mahmood age, height, hometown, and stats

The England cricket team on Wednesday added fast bowler Saqib Mahmood to the squad for the second Test against India at Lord’s on Thursday. The young pacer has been brought in as cover for veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

Broad picked up a calf injury during a practice session on Tuesday, which could potentially rule him out of the Lord’s Test against India. The experienced fast bowler skipped the team’s net session after experiencing some discomfort in his calf during the warm-ups. Broad is one game short of making 150 Test caps.

While Saqib Mahmood is yet to make his Test debut, he was in the news recently as he was named the Man of the Series following England’s 3-0 drubbing of Pakistan in the ODI series. Saqib Mahmood was among the many players who were brought in after England’s original squad was forced into isolation due to the COVID-19 virus.

Before Saqib Mahmood, England had also added all-rounder Moeen Ali to the squad for the Lord’s Test. In the wake of Saqib Mahmood’s inclusion in the Test squad, we have a look at the promising cricketer.

Saqib Mahmood age

Saqib Mahmood was born on February 25, 1997. As of August 11, 2021, he is 24 years and 167 days old.

Saqib Mahmood height

Saqib Mahmood is 1.88 metres tall, which is 6 feet and 1 inch.

Saqib Mahmood hometown

The tall fast bowler was born in Birmingham, Warwickshire. He represents Lancashire in county cricket.

Saqib Mahmood stats

Saqib Mahmood has already represented England in white-ball cricket. He has played seven ODIs so far in which he has taken 14 wickets at an average of 19.92. Mahmood has an impressive strike rate of 26 in one-dayers and an excellent economy rate of 4.58.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, claiming nine wickets in three matches at an average of 13.67. Saqib Mahmood has featured in nine T20Is and has only taken seven wickets at an average of 43.14 and a high economy rate of 10.41.

Mahmood has 65 scalps from 22 first-class matches and 64 in 34 List A games. In his T20 career, the pacer has claimed 59 wickets in 46 matches at a strike rate of 14.50.

Saqib Mahmood relationship status

Saqib Mahmood’s current relationship status is unknown.

