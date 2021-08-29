"I don't see why this 'bits and pieces' player is in team" - Shane Warne suggests two changes for England for 4th Test

Despite their massive win over India at Headingley, Shane Warne believes England could still be more refined as a side. The former leg-spinner suggested a couple of changes in their playing XI for the fourth Test at the oval, including a snub to what he called a "bits and pieces" all-rounder Sam Curran and a call-up to Zak Crawley.

Sam Curran, the Player of the Series for England on India's 2018 tour here, has been mediocre in the three completed Tests so far. He has accrued just three wickets and a lowly 74 runs at an average of 18.50.

Shane Warne said he wants someone more "specific" for the next Test, either pacer Mark Wood or one of the specialist spinners Jack Leach and Matt Parkinson.

"I don’t think Curran plays [in the next Test]. As the fourth seamer batting at No 8, he hasn’t scored a hundred or taken a five-for, I don’t see what he is in the team for. He is a good cricketer but a bit “bits-and-pieces” for Test cricket. I would like to see something more specific, whether that’s Wood or a spinner, if it is going to turn. Maybe a Leach or a Parkinson," Warne told Sky Sports.

Shane Warne further observed that the hosts have been strengthened by the addition of Dawid Malan. However, he added that the lineup would get even better if "talented" right-hander Crawley took guard at the top of the order in the fourth Test.

"[Dawid] Malan is an experienced player with talent but more importantly a hunger. He said he never gave up hope and still had a passion for Test cricket and I thought he went out there and did a great job. The side just looks better with Malan at No 3, although I would have Zak Crawley opening the batting as I think he is a talented player with a lot to offer. Him opening and Malan at No 3 and that batting line-up suddenly looks very good," Shane Warne stated.

Zak Crawley's Test scores since his 267 against Pakistan last year:



9

8

5

13

53

0

9

5

2

2

0

17

27

6#ENGvIND

It will be interesting to see whether Joe Root goes forward with the suggestion. England tried a completely new opening pair at Headingley, and both Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed put up crucial half-centuries in the second innings to set up the foundation for an innings and 76-run triumph.

Don't criticize India's batting, say well done to England's bowlers: Shane Warne

How good was our bowling in this Test!? 🔥

Shane Warne further lauded the home side, particularly heaping praise on their disciplined bowlers Ollie Robinson and James Anderson. He added that instead of jumping the gun to criticize India's batting, one should say "well done" to England's bowling attack.

"England were just relentless [at Headingley]. If they did overpitch or bowl a bit wide, they were back on it next ball and hunted in packs. [James] Anderson and [Ollie] Robinson were as good as it gets – the ball was talking and they were challenging techniques. I don’t think it was bad batting. Sometimes we are too quick to criticise a batting side when they fall over and in this case I think we have to say well done to England," Shane Warne concluded.

India and England will now meet at The Oval in London on Thursday in the fourth Test.

