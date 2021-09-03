IND vs ENG 2021: Shardul Thakur explains why Ravindra Jadeja batted at No. 5 at The Oval

Shardul Thakur has answered arguably the most sought-out question on Day 1 of the Oval Test - why was Ravindra Jadeja sent to bat at No. 5? Thakur revealed that it was a pre-planned move, considering Jadeja's form in the series, and a straightforward attempt to maintain the left-right batting combination at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja came in ahead of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and scored an uncomfortable 34-ball 10. This was only the second time he batted in the middle-order position (the first was in March 2017 against Australia) inarguably as a reward for his half-century in the first Test at Trent Bridge and a gritty 40 at Lord's.

"I think everyone was thinking about it since a long time and whether Rishabh goes or Jadeja goes, it doesn't really matter because both of them are match-winners. We have seen that on a number of occasions Jadeja has scored crucial runs and coming to England, if you saw his batting in the first Test and also at Lord's in the first innings, he's been trying to stay on the pitch, he's batting patiently and just to use that left-right combination we sent him up the order," said Shardul Thakur, in reply to Sportskeeda's query in the press-conference.

Jadeja over Rahane? Didn’t see that coming. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2021

Shardul Thakur's explanation also clarified that it wasn't a reaction to Rahane not being ready with his batting gear after Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket, as pundits like Sunil Gavaskar initially believed it to be.

What does Ravindra Jadeja's promotion mean for Ajinkya Rahane?

Batting at No.6, Ajinkya Rahane scored 10 runs off 34 balls on Thursday

Although Ravindra Jadeja's promotion showed the team's growing trust in his batting abilities, it also had a glaring subtext. Ajinkya Rahane has been going through a rough patch and the manner of his dismissals has exposed his new-ball struggles against a relentless attack at home.

Thus, it won't be a diabolical assumption to say that Ravindra Jadeja batting means that Ravi Shastri and Co. don't have the same confidence in Ajinkya Rahane as they had before the last 99 times he was sent out to bat at No. 5. At the moment, it all looks to be going downhill for the vice-captain.

That's Stumps on Day 1 of the 4th Test at The Oval!



England 53/3 & trail #TeamIndia by 138 runs.



2⃣ wickets for @Jaspritbumrah93

1⃣ wicket for @y_umesh



We will see you tomorrow for Day 2 action. #ENGvIND



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk pic.twitter.com/VSDdzbsrlR — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

Edited by Rohit Mishra