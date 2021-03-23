Watch: Shikhar Dhawan gets out in the 90s for the 5th time in his ODI career

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan fell agonisingly short of a century by two runs in the first ODI against England. The dismissal is the 5th time the 35-year-old has fallen in the 90s.

Ben Stokes got the better of Shikhar Dhawan in the 39th over of the innings. The England bowler delivered a short of a length ball outside the off-stump which Dhawan usually puts away to the boundary. But on this occasion, the Team India opener hit it straight to Eoin Morgan at mid-wicket.

Shikhar Dhawan looked disappointed after getting out on 98 in this game and gave a sheepish smile as he walked off the field. He also raised his bat as he was about to reach the pavilion.

This is the highest score for Shikhar Dhawan in the 90s, going past his earlier score of 97* against England in Birmingham back in 2014. Early last year, in the 2nd ODI of the home series against Australia, Dhawan was dismissed on 96 - which was his previous highest score in the 90s.

Shikhar Dhawan's ODI scores in the 90s:

95 (86) v Australia - 2013

94 (114) v Sri Lanka - 2014

97* (81) v England - 2014

91 (79) v Sri Lanka - 2014

96 (90) v Australia - 2020

98 (106) v England - 2021

With this dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan also equalled Virender Sehwag, who also fell in the 90s five times in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar (16) and Sourav Ganguly (6) are the only Indian batsmen ahead of the duo.

Most dismissals in the 90s for India in ODIs:

Sachin Tendulkar - 16

Sourav Ganguly - 6

Shikhar Dhawan/Virender Sehwag - 5

Shikhar Dhawan's last ODI century for Team India came in 2019

Shikhar Dhawan's last ODI century came against Australia during the 2019 World Cup. The 35-year-old scored a match-winning 117 runs despite sustaining an injury which eventually ruled him out of the rest of the tournament.

Following that century against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan had batted in 7 ODI innings before the 1st ODI against England. He scored 328 runs at an average of 46.85, registered three half-centuries but couldn't score a century.