IND vs ENG 2021: "Some things do not change" - Fans troll Virat Kohli for losing the toss again

Virat Kohli has lost yet another toss as England have opted to bat first in the first Test at Trent Bridge. Given the sunny conditions, Kohli would be disappointed to lose the toss again. But there is grass on the pitch and that would certainly keep the Indian team interested with the ball.

There has been quite a huge change in the bowling department as India have decided to play four seamers in Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja is the spinner they have decided to go in with.

Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli losing the toss again

Fans are pumped up and excited to see this new-look Indian bowling attack have a crack at this inexperienced England batting line-up. They also trolled Virat Kohli for losing the toss yet again.

Here is what they had to say:

Virat Kohli has lost 7 consecutive tosses in England in Test cricket - he is so unlucky with the toss. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 4, 2021

Kohli losing the toss. Normal service resumes. #ENGvIND — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) August 4, 2021

Some things that do not change.



Sun rises from the East.

Virat Kohli loses the toss. #ENGvIND — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) August 4, 2021

Sky is blue,

Roses are red,

Kohli has lost another toss,

what else did you expect? — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) August 4, 2021

Shardul Thakur starts, Ravichandran Ashwin dropped. Siraj starts ahead of Ishant Sharma. KL Rahul as opener.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/RyeVB3p5P3 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 4, 2021

Rahul, Rohit, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Pant, Jadeja, Shardul, Siraj, Shami, Bumrah. Big call to not include Ashwin.. Lower order batting clearly on the team’s mind. #ENGvIND — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) August 4, 2021

Virat Kohli as a Captain :



• 35/55 Toss Losses in SENA (Away)



• 14 /19 Toss Loss in SENA Tests — tony ⎊ (@joeys_chandler) August 4, 2021

One player who showed intent by smashing a hundred on a turning track in Chennai and even played a County game to prepare for the tour during break period is going to warm the bench at Nottingham. Nobody has showed more intent than Ashwin. Has done everything the team asks for. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 4, 2021

Full Support to Kohli Saab. Took a brave and tough call to bench Ashwin but played the perfectly balanced XI. It's time people understand that Jadeja is undropable. He is deemed by many as the Most Valued Test Cricketer for a reason. — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) August 4, 2021

Mohammed Siraj was considered unlucky to miss out from the World Test Championship final as he had a brilliant impact Down Under with 13 wickets in the Test series. Having impressed in the home series against England as well, he has straightaway come into the playing XI.

Virat Kohli has been pretty vocal about India missing a genuine seaming all-rounder and Shardul Thakur might well be the solution in the absence of Hardik Pandya. The 29-year-old had a brilliant outing in the Gabba Test earlier this year, where he scored 67 runs with the bat in the first innings and also picked up seven wickets in the game.

With just one left-hander in England's top-six, India have gone in with Jadeja ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja showed fine form in the warm-up game with a couple of half-centuries and will be highly accurate with his bowling.

At the top of the order, KL Rahul gets a chance in Test cricket after more than two years and will be keen to replicate the form he showed in the warm-up game, where he scored a hundred.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee