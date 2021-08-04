IND vs ENG 2021: "Some things do not change" - Fans troll Virat Kohli for losing the toss again

Virat Kohli has lost yet another toss as England have opted to bat first in the first Test at Trent Bridge. Given the sunny conditions, Kohli would be disappointed to lose the toss again. But there is grass on the pitch and that would certainly keep the Indian team interested with the ball.
There has been quite a huge change in the bowling department as India have decided to play four seamers in Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja is the spinner they have decided to go in with.
Mohammed Siraj was considered unlucky to miss out from the World Test Championship final as he had a brilliant impact Down Under with 13 wickets in the Test series. Having impressed in the home series against England as well, he has straightaway come into the playing XI.
Virat Kohli has been pretty vocal about India missing a genuine seaming all-rounder and Shardul Thakur might well be the solution in the absence of Hardik Pandya. The 29-year-old had a brilliant outing in the Gabba Test earlier this year, where he scored 67 runs with the bat in the first innings and also picked up seven wickets in the game.
With just one left-hander in England's top-six, India have gone in with Jadeja ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja showed fine form in the warm-up game with a couple of half-centuries and will be highly accurate with his bowling.
At the top of the order, KL Rahul gets a chance in Test cricket after more than two years and will be keen to replicate the form he showed in the warm-up game, where he scored a hundred.