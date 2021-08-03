IND vs ENG 2021: Sony Sports reveal commentary panel for India-England Test series

The upcoming India vs England Test series will be covered by a star-studded commentary panel. Broadcaster Sony Sports is set to telecast the five-match Test series, which starts on August 4 (Wednesday) in Nottingham.

The matches will be broadcasted in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While the likes of Harsha Bhogle and Sunil Gavaskar will be part of the English team, Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra among others will don the commentator's hat for the Hindi coverage.

Former England cricketers Alastair Cook, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton will be part of the on-ground panel.

English commentary panel: Harsha Bhogle (presentor and commentator), Sunil Gavaskar, Shaun Pollock, Sanjay Manjrekar

Hindi commentary panel: Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan, Arjun Pandit (presentor)

Tamil commentary panel: L Sivaramakrishnan, WV Raman, Vidhyut Sivaramakrishnan, TR Arasu, S Shesadri

Telugu commentary panel: Venkatapathy Raju, Ganeshwar Rao, C Venkatesh, Vijay Mahavadi, RJ Hemanth, Sandeep Kumar

The series will mark the beginning of the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and both teams will be eager to start with a win. India, who finished as runners-up in the first edition, will be keen to start the competition on the right note.

"We are better prepared this time" - India skipper Virat Kohli

India, who have managed to win only three series (1971,1986 and 2007) in England, will be desperate to better their underwhelming record.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli has asserted his team are better prepared than the last tour.

“We have a more experienced side than the last tour. We have players who can help the team recover from tough situations even if some of the younger players don’t manage to. We have been much better-prepared than we have been in the past,” Kohli said.

India suffered a humiliating defeat by a 1-4 margin the last time they toured in the UK in 2018. The Asian giants, however, thumped Joe Root & Co. in their previous meeting earlier this year in India.

