Stacking the line-up with batsmen can be counter-productive, warns VVS Laxman 

VVS Laxman, looking back at India’s eight-wicket loss in the third T20I, has said that the hosts need to rethink their team composition ahead of the fourth game.

England lead the five-match T20I series 2-1. India were blown out of the water during their two losses, with England breezing past the Men in Blue. India have struggled to contain the visitors during the powerplay, with England's electric starts the foundation of their wins in matches one and three of the ongoing series.

VVS Laxman dissected India’s loss in his column for The Times of India. He explained why Yuzvendra Chahal bowled early on in the last game, advising India to play an additional bowler in the fourth match.

"India needed early wickets, which is perhaps why Yuzvendra Chahal bowled in the power play, but Jos Buttler had an answer to every question. India will need to revisit their combination, and factor in another bowling option to account for any eventuality. Stacking the line-up with batsmen can be counter-productive, as evidenced twice in the last three matches," VVS Laxman wrote.

India have struggled to get going with the bat in the powerplay as well. In the series opener, India were left reeling at 22/3, from which they never truly recovered. It was a similar story in the third game, with India managing just 24 runs for the loss of three wickets in the first six overs.

There is a stark contrast in how India and England have approached the powerplay. While England have been aggressive, attacking and clinical, India have been cautious and clueless. VVS Laxman wants the team to learn from their mistakes and improve their showing in the first six overs.

"Tuesday’s third T20I was an action replay of the first game where India lost three wickets – and the match – in the power play overs. Statistics reveal that teams win, at best, one in four games when more than two wickets fall in the first six,” VVS Laxman added.

VVS Laxman dumbfounded by India’s selection calls

While Butler played a outstanding knock, I feel the way Archer and Wood bowled in the power play was the reason why England won this game comfortably. Both of them bowled aggressively and didn’t give anything easy to the batsmen. #INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 16, 2021

India's decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav came under heavy criticism on Tuesday. Many felt that 30-year-old wasn’t given a fair chance, especially after he didn’t bat on debut.

The constant tinkering of India’s playing eleven, just a few months before the T20 World Cup, has left many surprised. Ishan Kishan dropping to the No.3 slot following Rohit Sharma’s return raised eyebrows as well, with VVS Laxman admitting he found the move surprising.

"I also found some of India’s decision-making baffling. I am sure the team management has its reasons, but what can possibly be the logic behind pushing Ishan Kishan who made a half-century on debut as opener, down to No. 3? Or leaving out Suryakumar Yadav, who didn’t even get to bat in his only appearance?"

India come into the fourth T20I under pressure. A loss here would hand England an unassailable 3-1 lead, while a win would mean the T20I series goes right down to the wire.