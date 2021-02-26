“Started crying after seeing my name in the Indian team” - Suryakumar Yadav

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he started crying after seeing his name in the Indian T20I squad for the five-match series against England.

Suryakumar Yadav, along with Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia, received their maiden call-up to the Indian side in the T20I team named last week.

In an interview with BCCI’s official website, Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his feelings following his much-awaited selection for India. He said:

“I was very excited as I got to know about the selection. I was sitting in the room, trying to watch a movie, and got a notification on the phone that I was picked in the Indian team for England T20Is. I started crying after seeing my name in the team. I called my parents, my wife, and my sister. We had a video call and all of us started crying.”

“Along with me, they have also been trying to live this dream for a long time. It has been a very long journey and they are the ones who have stood by me throughout. It was really great to see them happy and have those tears of happiness. Everyone wants to play for India. But finally, my time has come,” he further said.

Always dreamt of playing under Virat Kohli: Suryakumar Yadav

There seemed to be a bit of tension between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav as the two stared at each other during an IPL game last year. But the latter had played it down as a “heat of the moment” thing.

Asked about his thoughts of playing under Indian captain Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav replied that it has always been his dream to play under the legendary batsman. The Mumbai-born cricketer added:

“Firstly, I am looking forward to spending some quality time with the team and soaking in the atmosphere when I reach Ahmedabad. I have always dreamt of playing under Virat Kohli for a long time and I am excited to go and learn a lot from Virat as quickly as I can so that I can be a better player.

“I have played against him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the way he reflects his energy on the field even after achieving so much for India is remarkable. I have seen him on the field keeping himself charged all the time. His want-to-win attitude is something to learn,” Suryakumar Yadav added.

Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his India call-up by smashing 133 from 58 balls for Mumbai against Puducherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy a few days back.

The feeling is surreal🇮🇳🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/RccRbyYpx4 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 21, 2021

This was the same match in which Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw slammed an unbeaten 227 from 152 balls.