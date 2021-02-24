Ishan Kishan explains how playing for Mumbai Indians impacted his career

Ishan Kishan believes the Mumbai Indians have helped him make the transition from an Under-19 cricketer to the player he is today.

On the back of his impressive performances in IPL 2020, Ishan Kishan was recently named in the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England. The wicket-keeper-batsman praised the Mumbai Indians' setup and told ANI:

"What I have gained in the last three years at Mumbai Indians will always remain with me as the bedrock of my cricket. Difficult for me to break it down into details, but it was more of the mentorship I would reckon from the coaches, captain and Zaheer Sir, which really helped me; and my conversations with Akash Sir, he always shown faith in me."

Ishan Kishan further added that his stint with MI has helped both his game and him personally.

"When I came to Mumbai Indians, I was still someone trying to figure out the transition from being a U-19 cricketer to making it to the other side as a professional. To be honest, here, the management at Mumbai Indians brought a lot of discipline in me, at times pushed me hard, and yet allowed me to express myself freely. Now when I look back, I feel this is the best that has ever happened to my game and to me personally," Ishan Kishan added.

The last few days I feel overwhelmed with all your love. Your support means so much to me. Thank you for all the kind messages you have sent me. It feels very special. Playing for India has always been a big dream for me and to be selected for #TeamIndia is a surreal feeling. — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) February 23, 2021

Ishan Kishan was the highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians last season. He amassed 516 runs in 14 games and helped MI win their fifth IPL title. The southpaw was expectedly retained ahead of the auction and will continue plying his trade for the Mumbai-based outfit in 2021 IPL.

"I would say Mumbai Indians is as an institution" -Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Another player who has benefitted from joining the Mumbai Indians is Suryakumar Yadav. The right-handed batsman also made it to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against England. The 30-year-old termed Mumbai Indians as an 'institution' and praised them for their clear vision.

"I would say Mumbai Indians is as an institution. The entire set up, the system and process is a notch higher when it comes to Mumbai Indians. They have clear vision, and that's what has helped me in my process and the progression I needed to become a better cricketer," Yadav said.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will look to impress in the T20I series against England. With the T20 World Cup set to take place in India later this year, an impressive showing in the upcoming series could go a long way in securing their spot in the World Cup squad.