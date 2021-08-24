"Anything is possible" – Virat Kohli on Ravichandran Ashwin's chances of playing in third Test

Virat Kohli has hinted that reduced grass on the surface at Leeds may prompt India to play off-spinner R Ashwin in the third Test against England. The Indian captain stated that the team management would make a final call on the ace spinner’s selection on the day of the match.

Ashwin, the No. 2-ranked Test bowler in the world, did not feature in the Indian line-up in the first two matches of the series. But Kohli believes that spin might come into play during the latter stages of the third Test at Headingley and therefore, didn’t rule out Ashwin’s chances of making the cut.

“We are quite surprised with the surface here, expected it to be spicier," Virat Kohli told the press. "I thought there would be more grass on the pitch. Anything is possible [regarding Ashwin’s chances of making the XI]. We always name a 12, and on the match day, we will have a look at the pitch and evaluate what it has to offer on Day Three or Day Four and accordingly will go ahead with the right combination.”

The Indian skipper isn’t a fan of changing match-winning combinations and suggested that India could field the same XI from the Lord’s Test at Leeds.

“There are no reasons to change anything unless people have niggles. You don’t want to disturb or interrupt the winning combination. We have achieved an incredible win in the second Test, so the same bunch is excited to take the field again,” Kohli added.

All SET 💪🏻



Who else is excited for the 3rd Test at Headingley 🏟️#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/D0ih5s6Toj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2021

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been outstanding: Virat Kohli

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been India's best batters in the ongoing England tour.

Virat Kohli also heaped praise on the team’s openers, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, for putting India in a strong position in both Tests. According to Kohli, opening partnerships are among the most critical factors for a side to achieve success overseas.

“Opening combination is one of the most important factors overseas to achieve your goals as a team," Kohli said. "The way KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have played has been outstanding. We hope they continue in the same manner because the opening partnership under these conditions is so crucial.

"It’s something they provided us in both the Tests. We were in a winning position in the first Test and won the second Test despite being put in. The way they applied themselves, and with the skill and precision, they enforced the innings. That’s [openers’ form] a big boost for us,” Kohli added.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma added a 126-run stand in challenging conditions on the first day of the Lord’s Test, setting the tone for India. While Rahul has amassed 244 runs in the series at an average of 61, Rohit has 152 runs at 50.66.

The third Test of the five-match series begins on Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds.

Edited by Arvind Sriram