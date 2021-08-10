IND vs. ENG 2021: Team India begin their preparations for the second Test at Lord's

The Indian contingent traveled to London yesterday after the first Test in Nottingham concluded on Sunday. The iconic Lord's cricket ground will host the second Test between India and England from August 12.

Both teams have already reached the venue and have begun preparations for the encounter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has updated cricket fans in India about the commencement of the team's training session at Lord's by sharing a photograph on its official social media handles.

We can see the Indian players warming up before the session in the picture. The BCCI shared the following post and captioned it:

With the first Test ending in a draw, the series is currently at 0-0. It was the first game of the 2021-23 World Championship cycle. India and England received four points each due to the draw result of the Test.

Both teams will be eager to register a win at Lord's and gain the upper hand moving forward in the series.

Moeen Ali called up to England's squad for second Test against India at Lord's

All-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England squad for the upcoming Test at Lord's. The hosts are currently struggling to find a balance to their side in the absence of Ben Stokes.

Team management might have roped in Moeen Ali to play him as the pure all-rounder in the side for the upcoming Tests against India.

The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) media advisory read:

"Worcestershire spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England Men’s Test squad for the LV= Insurance second Test against India at Lord’s starting on Thursday (12-16 August). He will join the Test party later today and will train this afternoon with the England squad."

England squad for the second Test - Joe Root (Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

