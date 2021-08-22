IND vs. ENG 2021: Team India begin their preparations for the third Test at Headingley

The Indian contingent recently traveled from London to Headingley after the second Test at Lord's concluded last week. The Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds will now host the third Test between India and England from August 25.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update to Indian cricket fans about the commencement of the squad's practice session at Headingley by sharing a photograph from the ground on its official Twitter handle.

We can see some of the Indian players warming up before the training session in the picture. The BCCI shared the following post and captioned it:

Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England. #ENGvIND

Team India currently leads the series 1-0. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day's play. India managed to secure an emphatic victory in the second Test at Lord's and took the lead in the series.

England will be eager to register a win in the third Test and get off the mark in the series, while Virat Kohli's men will be looking to continue their good form and notch up another away Test win at Headingley.

England recall Dawid Malan to Test squad after an almost three-year gap

The absence of several key players like Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, and Ben Stokes has affected the England team's balance in the current Test series against India. The poor form of the top-order batters has been another major issue for them in the series so far.

The team management has now decided to drop Dom Sibley from the squad and has recalled experienced Dawid Malan. They will be hoping that Malan will provide stability in the top order during the upcoming Tests.

England squad for the third Test: Joe Root, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan

