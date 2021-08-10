IND vs ENG 2021: Team India begin training for 2nd Test at Lord's

Team India have started their training at the Lord's Cricket Stadium in London ahead of the 2nd Test, which starts on August 12 (Thursday). Virat Kohli & Co. will be desperate to take a crucial lead after rain spoiled a golden opportunity for the visitors to go 1-0 up in Nottingham.

The entire Indian contingent traveled to London on Monday for their second encounter of the five-match Test series. On Tuesday, the Lord's Cricket Ground's official Instagram handle uploaded a couple of images from India's training session.

Virat Kohli, who brought back memories of his horrid 2014 tour after being dismissed for a duck off James Anderson in the first innings of the first Test, looked determined to get his mojo back. Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, the Lord's social media handle wrote:

"Welcome back to Lord’s, India. Training for the Second Test begins now."

Meanwhile, in another video uploaded by ESPNCricinfo, Team India opener Rohit Sharma was seen batting in the nets. The swashbuckling opener, who failed to convert a solid start in the first Test, will look to score big and put all criticism to rest.

Rohit Sharma showed exceptional grit and determination to play a knock of 36 runs from 107 deliveries before getting out to a rash hook shot. Rohit looked in his element in the second essay, scoring 12 runs off 34 balls before rain played spoilsport, compelling India to settle for a draw.

India receive Mayank Agarwal boost ahead of 2nd Test against England at Lord's

Mayank Agarwal suffered a head injury ahead of the 1st test

Mayank Agarwal, who copped a blow to the head just before the first Test, has returned to training and will be available for selection in the second match. The Karnataka-born opener suffered a concussion after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj.

In a recent video uploaded by ESPNCricinfo, Mayank was pictured batting in the nets to gear up for the Lord's challenge. The opener kicked off his preparation by playing a couple of drives on the front foot.

Watch the clip here:

Mayank Agarwal is back in the nets 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uchJHhy3oc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, KL Rahul replaced Mayank in the playing XI for the first Test and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The Punjab Kings skipper played a patient knock of 84 runs from 214 balls and backed it up with a quickfire 26 in the second essay.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee