IND vs ENG 2021: Team India cricketers Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant pose with Durham jersey

Team India cricketers Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant were seen posing while holding a jersey of the English county Durham. Both Patel and Pant are in Durham as part of Team India’s squad for the upcoming Tests against Engand.

On Wednesday, Durham Cricket’s official Twitter account posted an image of Patel and Pant with the Durham jersery in hand. The picture, in which both Team India players are seen smiling, was shared with the caption:

“@akshar2026 & @RishabhPant17 like our 50 over shirt too. It’s been great having #TeamIndia in Chester le Street @BCCI #ForTheNorth.”

Having completed their three-week break, Team India assembled in Durham to prepare for the Test series. They took part in a three-day practice match against County Select XI a few days back. They will also feature in an intra-squad game ahead of the five-match Test series against England, which begins in Nottingham from August 4.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant missed the practice game against County Select XI as he tested COVID-19 positive during Team India’s break from the bio-bubble. He rejoined the Indian squad after completing his isolation and testing negative for COVID-19.

Team India train in Durham nets ahead of Test series

On Tuesday, Team India hit the nets in Durham and practiced hard ahead of the Test series against England. Both captain and vice-captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who missed the practice match due to injury issues, were seen batting during the practice session.

Pant too was seen in action, having recovered from COVID-19. Bowling coach B Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran have also joined the Team India squad in Durham.

Meanwhile, Team India are battling multiple injury issues ahead of the England Tests. Opening batsman Shubman Gill, pacer bowler Avesh Khan and all-rounder Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the series.

#TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y71qe4b4mo — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

On Monday, the BCCI confirmed the same and named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as injury replacements. The BCCI statement said:

"All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements,” the statement added.

However, the arrival of Shaw and Yadav in England could be delayed. According to reports, the Mumbai duo were among the close contacts of Krunal Pandya, who tested COVID-19 positive in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava