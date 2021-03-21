Team India fined 40 percent match fee for slow over-rate against England in 5th T20I

Team India have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fifth T20I against England on Saturday.

ICC Match Referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Team India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

An ICC statement informed:

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement added.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan leveled the charge.

Team India trumped England by 36 runs to clinch T20I series

Team India came up with a ruthless effort to defeat England by 36 runs in the final T20I on Saturday to clinch the five-match series 3-2.

After losing the toss and being sent into bat, Team India posted a mammoth 224 for 2 on the board. Indian captain Virat Kohli moved up to open the innings as the hosts decided to drop the out-of-form KL Rahul.

Advertisement

Kohli (80 not out from 52) and Rohit Sharma (64 from 34) featured in an opening stand of 94 in 9 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (32 from 17) and Hardik Pandya (39 not out from 17) played blazing cameos as Team India dominated England’s bowlers.

In response, Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52) featured in an entertaining second-wicket stand of 130 for England. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2 for 15) and Shardul Thakur (3 for 45) combined to keep the visitors down to 188 for 8.

Following the victory, Team India skipper Kohli confirmed that he will open for RCB in the IPL as well. Asked at the post-match presentation if he would continue to open for India, Kohli said:

“Yes, I'm going to open in the IPL as well. We do have a solid middle order now - it's about the two best players getting maximum number of balls in T20 cricket. I'd like to partner Rohit (Sharma) at the top and the other guys feel confident when one of us is in. I'd like that to continue.”

Team India arrived in Pune today for the three-match ODI series against England, which begins on March 23.