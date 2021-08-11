[Watch] IND vs ENG 2021: Team India stars Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw make a hilarious Instagram reel

Team India stars Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw are currently in quarantine in London and will join the Indian Test squad soon. Meanwhile, the duo used their spare time to entertain fans with a hilarious Instagram reel.

They used a famous dialogue from the super hit Bollywood movie Andaz Apna Apna. The duo enacted the roles of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the clip and the result was hilarious. Suryakumar Yadav shared the video on his official Instagram handle.

Some contemporary cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan expressed their approval in the comments section.

You can watch the reel below:

"Sir aap purush hi nahi, maha purush hain 🙌🏽😂 @prithvishaw," read the caption.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw traveled to England last week as replacements for injured players Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. They will join the squad soon and are set to be available for selection for the third Test against England, which begins on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds.

Prithvi Shaw will be the backup option for the opening role while Suryakumar Yadav will provide cover for the middle-order batting position.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have displayed indifferent form in the last few Test matches. If either of them fail in the upcoming Tests, the Team India team management might rope Suryakumar Yadav into the side.

The 2nd Test between India and England will commence on Thursday at Lord's

The second Test between India and England will get underway on Thursday (August 12) at Lord's. A hamstring injury has ruled Shardul Thakur out of the second Test. It will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli opts for Ishant Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin as a replacement for Thakur.

If the conditions are dry and the pitch has too much grass, then Ashwin might get the nod. If the team management wants to continue their four-seamer strategy, experienced Ishant Sharma could be back in the mix after recovering from a niggle.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee