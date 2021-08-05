IND vs ENG 2021: “Team India do not want to chase more than 100-125” - Aakash Chopra says Trent Bridge wicket not a typical English surface

Aakash Chopra feels Team India will need to bat exceedingly well in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test since they have to bat last in the match. The former India batsman also claimed the strip in Nottingham is not a typical English wicket as there is some variable bounce.

Having lost the toss, Team India’s pacer bowlers combined to restrict England to just 183. The Indian openers then batted out 13 overs to complete a dominating day for the visitors.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra stated that Team India need to ensure they do not fritter away the advantage. He reckoned:

“Team India are in a good position. As it is always said, the first hour will be very important (on Day 2). India will need to bat well in the first innings because they have to bat last in this Test match. They will thus need to gain a significant lead and only then they will be able to put pressure on England. A slender lead of 35-40 runs is not a lead at all.”

Chopra added:

“Team India will have to bat fourth on a surface that is not like a typical English surface. There are some cracks and there is variable bounce as well. At times, the ball is even stopping at the batsman. Team India do not want to chase more than 100-125 in the last innings. That is why they need to bat really well in the first innings and put up a big score.”

Chopra also said that Team India opener Rohit Sharma has looked good so far and has a great opportunity to show his class early in the series. Many experts feel the England series is a make-or-break one as far as Rohit’s Test career is concerned. Chopra said about the opener:

“Rohit Sharma is looking fluent out in the middle. Even if he bats for two sessions, he can put India in a good position. He has the ability and he has a great chance to stamp his class at the start in a series where he will looking to prove him worth as a Test player.”

Team India’s decision to take DRS for Zak Crawley wicket was the moment of the day

Chopra picked Team India’s move to use the DRS to overturn a decision and get the wicket of Zak Crawley as the moment of the day. After Rory Burns was sent back by Jasprit Bumrah in the first over, Crawley and Dom Sibley had a partnership going before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Crawley to put India ahead again. Elaborating on the same, Chopra said:

“The decision to take the DRS during Mohammed Siraj’s over definitely was the moment of the day. There was an inside edge off Crawley's bat but Virat Kohli wasn’t convinced. Rishabh Pant kept pleading with him to take the DRS and the Indian captain unwillingly gave in. Pant was proved right as the decision was reversed. Kohli standing at slip missed the edge. The wicket of Crawley was a big one.”

Crawley was dismissed for 27 off 68 and England eventually folded up for 183 in 65.4 overs.

