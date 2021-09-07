IND vs ENG 2021: Team India on the way to Manchester for final Test

After a resounding victory at the Oval in the fourth Test against England, Team India will now move on to their next destination to play the final match of the series. The Team India contingent recently bid adieu to London and are headed to Manchester, where they will play the series finale.

Team India had a great time while playing in London as they won both Test matches in the city at Lord's and the Oval. They will now hope to finish the series on a high note with a positive result at Old Trafford.

India's backup wicket-keeper on this tour, Wriddhiman Saha, updated fans about the team's travel plans by sharing a picture on his official Instagram handle. In the snap, fans can catch a glimpse of Saha, Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Girish Dongre. Saha captioned the picture:

The fifth Test will begin on September 10. There is just a three-day window between the fourth and fifth Tests, which means the Indian team is traveling to Manchester without taking a break in London after the fourth match.

If Rahane gets another game, he will be very lucky: Sanjay Manjrekar on Team India VC

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that if Virat Kohli and team management decide to give Ajinkya Rahane another opportunity in the fifth Test, the batsman should consider himself very lucky.

Manjrekar also stated that many players from the previous era did not get such opportunities and a long rope. On Ajinkya Rahane's chances of making Team India's playing XI for the fifth Test, Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"If Rahane gets another game, he is a very lucky batter. I wish a lot of the other batters in the past were living in this era. He has got a very long rope. If he gets another game, that's great for him. It's not like when you give him more opportunities, he is starting to look better. The most worrying thing is that he gets an innings which you think will trigger him back into form but that never happens. So, he will be very lucky if he gets one."

So far in this series, Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has scored only 109 runs at a paltry average of 15.57, including one fifty across four Test matches. Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav are waiting on the bench, so it will be interesting to see whether Team India back Rahane for one more game or replace him at Manchester.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee