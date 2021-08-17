IND vs ENG 2021: “The best gift we can give India” – Virat Kohli on Lord’s Test win

Virat Kohli said the Lord’s Test win is the best gift Team India could give to the country on its 75th Independence Day, albeit a day later.

Scripting one of their finest overseas victories, Virat Kohli-led India went 1-0 in their five-match series against England after a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's. Also called the 'Home of Cricket', the iconic London venue is where India debuted in international cricket in the summer of 1932 and has now won three Tests.

Virat Kohli also lauded the Indian supporters in attendance at the iconic venue.

“Very happy with the support we got, especially when we’re playing away from home, these things are very important. We feed off the energy of the crowd as well. It comes a day later (after Independence Day), but it’s the best gift we can give India,” said Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India were only 154 runs ahead with four wickets in hand at the start of Day Five. The departure of Rishabh Pant in the early hours of the final day tilted the balance towards England. However, an unlikely unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket stand between Mohammed Shami (56*) and Jasprit Bumrah (34)* helped India set England an unlikely 272-run target for victory.

India declared their innings at 298-8 with 60 overs remaining in the day, which Virat Kohli said, was part of the plan. The Indian captain also said the constant verbal tiffs in the game motivated his team.

“We thought with 60 overs to go, we could have a crack, and they were outstanding. A bit of tension on the field really motivated us to finish the game. The pitch didn’t offer much in the first three days. The first day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we could get them out in 60 overs,” Virat Kohli added.

England were bowled out for 120 in the 52nd over after both their openers had departed for ducks. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets for an impressive eight-wicket match haul.

Wanted to let Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami know that we appreciated what they did: Virat Kohli

The entire Indian team was present at the Lord’s long room to applaud the batting efforts of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami after Virat Kohli declared the innings after lunch.

Speaking about the same, Kohli said that he wanted both the bowlers to know that the team appreciated their efforts with the bat, which turned the game India's way. He also threw light on batting coach Vikram Rathour’s efforts on working with the Indian tail that has been a part of some remarkable collapses in the not too recent past.

“Putting their hansd up was something we were really proud of, and (we) wanted to let them know that we appreciated what they did, and they took the new ball and made breakthroughs for us. The batting coach has worked really hard with the boys. They have the desire in them to do well for the team. We know how priceless those runs are," said Kohli.

The third Test starts at Headingly in Leeds on August 25 next week.

