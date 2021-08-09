IND vs ENG 2021: “The competition is not between Jadeja and Ashwin, but between Shardul and Ashwin” – Deep Dasgupta

Former India wicket-keeper and broadcaster Deep Dasgupta reckons the competition for a spot in India’s Test side is between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur. He would have Ravindra Jadeja as the spinner if India decided to go with just one spinning option.

R Ashwin has been India’s most successful spinner in recent years. There was criticism from some quarters after Virat Kohli decided to leave him out for the Trent Bridge Test. Ravindra Jadeja was preferred due to his superior batting skills and recent form with the bat.

However, Deep Dasgupta pointed out that the real competition is not between Ashwin and Jadeja.

“Lot of people have been asking this question and talking about how there is a competition between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. But personally, I think it is not between Jadeja and Ashwin, it’s more between Shardul and Ashwin. That’s more of a tactical decision that the Indian management needs to make,” Deep Dasgupta said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

The former Bengal wicket-keeper added that the actual competitor for Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian side would be Hanuma Vihari. The Indian management would have to choose between the two when it comes to the no.6 position.

“As far as competition is concerned, I think it’s more between him and Hanuma Vihari, whom do you play at no.6.”

Hanuma Vihari last played for India in the Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. He managed to save that Test for India with a gritty knock in the company of R Ashwin.

“I would be surprised if India make any changes for the second Test” – Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta wants India to retain the same combination for the second Test

Deep Dasgupta wants India to play the same XI in the second Test at Lord’s. India bowled a total of 150 overs in the first Test, which would mean that the fast bowlers would still be relatively fresh coming into the second Test after a three-day break.

“I would be really surprised if they make any changes for the second Test match. As far as the fast bowling is also concerned, they have bowled a total of 150 overs, that’s all right. Also, the fact that there was this one month break before this Test match. They have had enough time to relax and chill and rest. ”

The second Test will begin at Lord’s on Thursday. The series is currently tied 0-0 after the first Test produced no result with a washed-out final day.

