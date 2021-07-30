IND vs ENG 2021: "They overly depend on one or two batsmen"- VVS Laxman explains one area where Kohli, Shastri need to focus

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman feels the Indian team are well-placed as far as their chances of beating England in the Test series are concerned. But he feels there is only one area where they need to improve and that is their batting.

India were comprehensively beaten in the World Test Championship final by New Zealand and their batting's failure was one of the biggest reasons for the same. Laxman feels India still depend on one or two batsmen to do the bulk of the scoring.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', VVS Laxman explained how the Indian batting will need to come together collectively if they are to succeed in England.

"One thing that Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli need to address is - the match-winning performances from their batsmen. They overly depend on one or two batters in overseas conditions, especially in conditions like England. If you want to beat England in a five-Test series, then you want to have a collective performance from your batting unit. You can’t expect one or two batsmen to perform, and then you expect to win the series. And that is something that Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli would like to address,” VVS Laxman stated.

#TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y71qe4b4mo — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

Team management needs to back every player in their approach: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman feels that the Indian team management will need to back every player on their particular approach towards batting. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are said to be too conservative in their approach.

What do you reckon the conversation is all about?#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FgmHOTrfbs — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

However, Laxman is of the opinion that each individual has his own way of scoring runs and the management should give the players confidence to play their natural game.

“Everyone will have a different formula, and everyone will have a different approach to score runs. There is an approach that Virat Kohli has – which he has consistently maintained throughout his career - then there is an approach Pujara has shown, and Rahane has shown, or Rohit Sharma is showing as an opener. So, I think it is important for the team management to back each and every player to show confidence in their approach,” VVS Laxman concluded.

The first Test between India and England starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on August 4.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava