“This badge on my chest is no short of any crown” - Prasidh Krishna shares proud picture donning Team India jersey 

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has shared a picture of himself wearing the Team India jersey ahead of the three-match ODI series between India and England.

Prasidh Krishna is part of the 18-member Indian squad for the three-match series against England, which begins in Pune on March 23.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Prasidh Krishna posted a picture of himself wearing the Team India jersey, which the 25-year-old captioned:

“The greatest piece of armour I have donned. This badge on my chest is no short of any crown.”

With T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur also part of the pace bowling set-up, it remains to be seen whether Krishna will get a game.

Team India will be confident going into the three-match ODI series after beating the visitors in both the Tests and T20I series.

Ahead of the first ODI, Indian captain Virat Kohli said at a virtual press conference that he is keen to see how the youngsters who have made it to the squad for the first time go about their business in this series.

"It'll be interesting because there are a few youngsters finding an opportunity in the one-day set-up for the first time. I'm very keen to see how they go about executing their skills against a strong England side," Kohli stated.

Prasidh Krishna - A bright pace talent

A fast bowler from Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna has played only nine first-class games. Nevertheless, he possesses an impressive record - 34 wickets at an average of 20.26.

Moreover, he also has the experience of 48 List A games and 40 T20 matches. In List A cricket, he has claimed 81 scalps at an average of 23.07, while in T20s, he has taken 33 wickets at an average of 35.84 and an economy rate of 8.49.

Prasidh Krishna represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. In 24 IPL games for the franchise, he has 18 wickets at a strike rate of 28.61 and an economy rate of 9.33.

In January last year, Prasidh Krishna sprung into the limelight after captain Kohli mentioned his name at a post-match conference following a T20I.

“Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options,” Kohli had said out of the blue.

The pace bowler will be keen to prove his captain right if he gets a chance to play in the series.