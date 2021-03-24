"To bounce back the way he did shows he is made of the right stuff" – Michael Vaughan on Prasidh Krishna

Michael Vaughan was impressed by what he saw from debutant Prasidh Krishna during India’s 66-run win over England in the first ODI. The former cricketer backed the youngster to have a successful career in international cricket.

Prasidh Krishna created history on Tuesday, becoming the first bowler to pick up four wickets on his ODI debut for India. He ended the night with figures of 4/54, beating Noel David’s 24-year-old record for India.

Michael Vaughan was in awe of Prasidh Krishna’s performance as he dissected his showing on Cricbuzz. He praised the 25-year-old for staying in the game and overcoming his initial struggles.

“A young debutant with great character. To bounce back the way that he did today just shows that he is made of the right stuff,” Michael Vaughan said.

Prasidh Krishna showed great perseverance to bounce back from what was a tough start to international cricket. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy took him to the cleaners in the powerplay, as he conceded 37 runs in the first three overs.

But he came back strong in his second spell, giving India their first breakthrough by dismissing Jason Roy. Prasidh Krishna’s timely dismissal triggered England's batting collapse as India hit back strongly.

Prasidh Krishna picked up four wickets in his next 31 balls while conceding just 17 runs in total.

Prasidh Krishna opined that he wants to be known as a hit the deck bowler, and Michael Vaughan explained why such bowlers will always find success in white-ball cricket.

“That’s why these kinds of bowlers are picked in white-ball cricket. They may go for a few runs, but they get wickets. They unsettle the batting unit. They bowl a few short bowls at a decent pace. Every now and then they get wickets with poor balls because the batters think they can crash them to the boundary at a regular occurrence,” Vaughan added.

Michael Vaughan credits Rahul Dravid for Prasidh Krishna’s emergence

Prasidh Krishna’s blockbuster debut followed a recent trend of Indian youngsters starting their international careers with a bang.

Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya are some of the players who have found varying levels of success in their first games in international cricket.

Michael Vaughan paid tribute to backroom staff and National Cricket Academy (NCA) director Rahul Dravid for developing a robust system for India’s youngsters.

“Whatever India are doing behind the scenes, I know we keep mentioning the IPL but I think Rahul Dravid with his A-side and development program is clearly installing the right mentality in his players. All these players are being brought through the system into the international India team which is a huge pressure cooker. Full credit to the system that India have produced, they are getting it absolutely right,” the 46-year-old said.

The Englishman also credited the debutants for taking their chances, explaining how it all comes down to how they perform no matter the support they get behind the scenes.

“It is very easy to say that the culture might be good, that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have created a nice culture but it is the individuals that are giving themselves the belief to go out there and perform. There is only you that can do it. No one else can do it for you,” Vaughan added.

On the back of his impressive debut, Prasidh Krishna is set to keep his place for India’s second ODI against England. The match will take place at the same venue (MCA Stadium in Pune) on March 26.