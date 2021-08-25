IND vs ENG 2021: Top 10 hilarious memes as England bowl India out for 78 runs

Team India captain Virat Kohli won a toss for the first time in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. He elected to bat first against England at Headingley.

However, the decision did not work in the visiting team's favor as England bowled them out for 78 runs in the first innings.

India got off to a disastrous start in Leeds. The previous game's Man of the Match KL Rahul lost his wicket to James Anderson in the first over itself. The veteran English bowler soon sent Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli back to the dressing room.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tried to build a partnership with opener Rohit Sharma, but Ollie Robinson ended the partnership before lunch.

Robinson dismissed Rishabh Pant early in the second session. Soon, Sharma perished to a short delivery from Craig Overton after scoring a 105-ball 19.

Unlike the Lord's Test match, the Indian lower-order could not contribute much with the willow in Leeds. Sam Curran and Overton ran through the Indian lower-order as the visitors lost all their wickets for just 78 runs.

It is interesting to note that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma had an opening partnership of more than 78 runs in the first innings of the previous two Tests.

In this Test match, Rahul lost his wicket early and the out-of-form middle-order was exposed.

Best memes from the 1st innings of the India vs. England Leeds Test match

Cricket fans were quite active on social media during the first innings of the Leeds Test match. They shared quite a few hilarious memes, and here are some of the best ones.

England are 21/0 after five overs in the first innings. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

