"Greatest review ever" - Twitter goes wild as Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant combine to send England's Zak Crawley packing

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant went from zeroes to heroes in the space of a few deliveries against England on the first day of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Mohammed Siraj, bowling the 21st over of the day, troubled England batsman Zak Crawley with his nagging line and length. The third ball, a nip-backer, hit the right-hander high on his thigh pad on its way to the wicketkeeper.

The Indians, led by a chuffed pair of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, immediately reviewed, believing the ball took the edge on its way to the keeper. However, the review was turned down as the third umpire's camera showed there was daylight between the bat and ball.

Siraj, however, stuck to his guns and kept troubling Crawley. A similar situation unfolded on the final delivery of the over when Siraj once again caught the batsman late on a shot. Once again, Pant pleaded with his skipper to take a review and Kohli begrudgingly obliged.

This time, however, the move was successful as the ball had kissed the outside edge of the bat. Just like that, India had their second wicket of the game.

The string of events sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The most funny part about the entire incident — the GOAT convo between Kohli and Pant — completely removed in this clip.



Merged the appeal of the first review with the outcome of the second review..#ENGvIND https://t.co/ZWo7TjnFIt — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) August 4, 2021

🏏🔥 Back to business for @mdsirajofficial! A brilliant review utilized well by India to send the well-set Crawley back to the Pavillion! #INDvENG #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #mohammedsiraj #BharatArmy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 4, 2021

Wow pant review system ✍️ pic.twitter.com/i1GSqdLhoZ — Rohit (@DidyouknowVirat) August 4, 2021

Virat Kohli Review System 😎

And yeah credit goes to pant he convince virat to take review 🔥 👍

Kohli clapping for Rishabh Pant for convincing him for the review. 🙌#IndvsEng @imVkohli @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/jw7l3lzxbl — Manu (@Mansi_vk03) August 4, 2021

Manjrekar saying how India miss Dhoni behind the stumps in this situations & Rahane not listening to Pant in Australia series just to get a successful review in the very next ball 😂😂😂😂 — Adish 🏏 (@36__NotAllOut) August 4, 2021

Excellent review that, couple of balls after that terrible review, same ball, same thing, good on Pant to push for it and Kohli for trusting him again… — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) August 4, 2021

Pant to Virat asking to take the 2nd review of the over 😂👏🏻👏🏻 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/FhKRwIXG3Z — Siddu Mulumudi🇮🇳 (@siddums19) August 4, 2021

Rishabh pant after getting the review right#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/nmgSr2E5cs — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) August 4, 2021

That second review leading to the dismissal was like a mini show of its own #ENGvIND funny — Joseph (@Josephrusss) August 4, 2021

Pant and Kohli after the DRS review goes in their favour. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/4QDBtjq2GV — A spiked lee joint (@sharmadishant) August 4, 2021

What a review that one was! Crawley is gone. Virat's reaction when he called for the review and then after it was confirmed out: priceless. Siraj gets one in the bag! #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 4, 2021

Pant after he convinced Kohli for the Review & it got successful #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/IhuKGmW0l8 — Gaurav Saini (@_GauravSaini) August 4, 2021

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli greatest Review taker ever in Test cricket history pic.twitter.com/uiRQyIpUZ8 — a. (@nubhavfucknows) August 4, 2021

For a moment I thought @RishabhPant17 was going to finish our reviews as if it's just a one hour hockey match. #ENGvIND — Vaitheeswaran K (@vaitheek) August 4, 2021

From speaking about Dhoni taking reviews in the last few balls to admire the braveness of Pant - everything changes within few balls. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 4, 2021

Miyan Magic! 🔮❤️



One bad review, and an extraordinary one follows! Mohammed Siraj strikes, well set Zack Crawley has to depart.#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ENGvIND — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 4, 2021

Virat Kohli clapping for Rishabh Pant for convincing him for the review. pic.twitter.com/eigsTftblR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 4, 2021

Virat Kohli's India slightly ahead after first session

India picked up the wicket of Zak Crawley at the perfect time, halting the momentum of the England batsmen. After 25 overs, the hosts are 61-2 with skipper Joe Root and opening batsman Dom Sibley holding firm.

Sibley has hunkered down and appears content to grind down the bowlers, while Root has come out all guns blazing and is batting on 12 with three boundaries.

India have used all four pacers so far. Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have all kept a lid on the runs while Mohammed Siraj has attacked the batsmen.

Expect plenty of twists and turns in the second session, which gets underway shortly.

Edited by Arvind Sriram