"Greatest review ever" - Twitter goes wild as Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant combine to send England's Zak Crawley packing

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant went from zeroes to heroes in the space of a few deliveries against England on the first day of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.
Mohammed Siraj, bowling the 21st over of the day, troubled England batsman Zak Crawley with his nagging line and length. The third ball, a nip-backer, hit the right-hander high on his thigh pad on its way to the wicketkeeper.
The Indians, led by a chuffed pair of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, immediately reviewed, believing the ball took the edge on its way to the keeper. However, the review was turned down as the third umpire's camera showed there was daylight between the bat and ball.
Siraj, however, stuck to his guns and kept troubling Crawley. A similar situation unfolded on the final delivery of the over when Siraj once again caught the batsman late on a shot. Once again, Pant pleaded with his skipper to take a review and Kohli begrudgingly obliged.
This time, however, the move was successful as the ball had kissed the outside edge of the bat. Just like that, India had their second wicket of the game.
The string of events sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Virat Kohli's India slightly ahead after first session
India picked up the wicket of Zak Crawley at the perfect time, halting the momentum of the England batsmen. After 25 overs, the hosts are 61-2 with skipper Joe Root and opening batsman Dom Sibley holding firm.
Sibley has hunkered down and appears content to grind down the bowlers, while Root has come out all guns blazing and is batting on 12 with three boundaries.
India have used all four pacers so far. Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have all kept a lid on the runs while Mohammed Siraj has attacked the batsmen.
Expect plenty of twists and turns in the second session, which gets underway shortly.