IND vs ENG 2021: Twitter reactions to Rohit Sharma captaining India in the warm-up game

Rohit Sharma is all set to captain India in the warm-up game against County XI. He won the toss and decided opted to bat first. Rohit has always been rated very highly as a captain in limited-overs cricket and this is his opportunity to prove himself in red-ball cricket as well. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are not a part of the Indian XI and therefore Rohit Sharma has been handed over the duties.

Fans are happy to see Rohit leading the Indian team. There have often been fan wars with people believing that Rohit Sharma should be leading the side ahead of Kohli. He is a tactical genius and remains very calm on the field. The Hitman's success as skipper in the IPL and the few limited-overs series speaks volumes about his leadership.

Here's how Twitter reacted after seeing Rohit Sharma walk out for the toss.

Closest Rohit can become captain of India is in Practice games 😭😭 — Jay. (@peak_Ability18) July 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma is leading Indian team in the practice match against County Select X1. pic.twitter.com/6FzuqrnMTF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2021

Rohit Captain 💯💯💯 first time in tests — Kaygee 18 (@Kaygee1803) July 20, 2021

I was thinking how india won the toss and read it carefully it was Rohit Sharma. 😂 — rohit (@rohitrajoffici5) July 20, 2021

The King Of Captainship HITMAN ROHIT SHARMA All The Best THALAIVA Finally Bcci Taken Good Decision pic.twitter.com/8zQjealPwT — Sathishkumar SK65 (@BIGIL64733471) July 20, 2021

Good side



Finally Can see Rohit as Captain in tests



Jaddu and Axar duo together



Don Shardul Thakur in action. — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion ICT 🏆 (@its_DRP) July 20, 2021

Wow Rahit Sharma Captain 👏👏🙌 — Mariner (@Sayak61) July 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma will be looking to lead from the front

This warm-up match will be very important for Team India and is the perfect opportunity for them to prove themselves and pick up some form ahead of the Test series. Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided that India will bat first. He will be looking to take on the added responsibility in the absence of Kohli and Rahane.

His opening partner Shubhman Gill has been ruled out of the tour and Mayank Agarwal will be playing after a while. The added pressure will be on Rohit Sharma as he is a senior member of the team. He has been in great form of late and will look to continue the same going into the England series.

The series against England consists of five Test matches. The first Test match is scheduled for August 4. India will be looking to play well in this warm-up match to get the necessary practice ahead of a very difficult tour.

