IND vs ENG 2021: Twitter salutes Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their incredible partnership at Lord's

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back into the Lord's Test match with an unbelievable partnership for the ninth wicket. After England dismissed Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma in the first phase of play on Day 5, it seemed the home team would restrict India's lead to around 200 runs.

However, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah stitched up an unbeaten partnership of 77 runs for the ninth wicket and guided India to 286/8 at lunch break. While Shami completed his second Test half-century, Bumrah is unbeaten on 30*.

Twitterati praise Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their fightback

Cricket fans on Twitter saluted Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their magnificent ninth-wicket partnership. Some fans even compared this partnership to VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's partnership against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001.

Here are some of the top reactions.

Waah ! Mazaa aa gaya.

What a wonderful partnership between Shami and Bumrah. They may not have the best of techniques but from experience i Can say that bowlers have a big heart. And Ishant, Shami and Bumrah have displayed just that today at a decisive stage in the #LordsTest . pic.twitter.com/y72j3BRdpB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

This session Goes to India.



Reason is These two - Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/6D7zt8Q9AR — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah heading back for Lunch on Day 5 😬👏👏#ENGvIND #India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rthvO1l1gg — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 16, 2021

Joe Root after watching Bumrah and Shami's batting #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/Bbvdhz5BkC — AllenLasrado (@LasradoAllen) August 16, 2021

Simply adore the fighting spirit of this Indian team. Whether it was Rohit and Rahul on the first day…Pujara and Rahane on Day-4 or Shami and Bumrah right now. Incredible. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2021

Perhaps India’s best session of the series yet, Shami and Bumrah retrieving the situation from a near hopeless position. Well played! 👏👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 16, 2021

Can Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah take India's lead closer to 300?

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's partnership increased India's lead to 259 runs after the first session on Day 5. If the two Indian players can continue the same way for a few more overs, they can take the lead to 300. Skipper Virat Kohli may declare the innings soon because chasing 300 in less than two sessions will be a tough job for England.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah dominated the English bowlers

Only two results will likely be possible if Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah add 30-40 more runs to India's lead - the visitors winning or the match ending in a stalemate.

The second session of the Lord's Test's final day will begin soon. It will be interesting to see if English skipper Joe Root changes his tactics.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee