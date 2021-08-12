"Tumse na hopayega" - Twitterati trolls Virat Kohli as he loses 7th consecutive toss

Virat Kohli's misfortune in England continued as he lost his 7th consecutive toss in Test cricket on Thursday. Joe Root opted to bowl first at Lord's, as the Indian captain could only flash a rueful smile in the background.
This was Virat Kohli's 14th lost toss in England in 16 matches. The last time India toured England in 2018, he called it wrong in all five Tests and lost the series by a 4-1 scoreline. Fans on Twitter were certainly confused after seeing the unbelievably poor run of luck and responded with some hilarious quips and memes.
Virat Kohli's comments at the toss
Virat Kohli wasn't too unhappy with losing the toss, suggesting he would have elected to bowl first anyway. The skipper also confirmed the much-anticipated changes in the playing XI. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who has a seven-wicket haul to his name at Lord's, has replaced Shardul Thakur who's missing out due to a minor hamstring injury and there's still no place for Ravichandran Ashwin.
Kohli said:
"We would have bowled first as well, not too bad to be batting first. Opportunity to get some runs on the board and put pressure on them later. Ishant replaces Shardul. Ashwin coming in was a possibility but having seen the pitch and the balance of the bowling unit I think this combination makes the most sense for us. (On Ajinkya Rahane's form) Everyone wants to contribute, for us it's about getting into the game as fast as possible as batsmen. We just need to get the job done and it's our main focus. It's amazing to play here especially with the crowds in, always an honour to play here."
England, on the flip side, made as many as three changes to the team, with Zak Crawley, Stuart Broad and Dan Lawrence sitting out for Haseeb Hameed, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali respectively.