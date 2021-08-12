"Tumse na hopayega" - Twitterati trolls Virat Kohli as he loses 7th consecutive toss

Virat Kohli's misfortune in England continued as he lost his 7th consecutive toss in Test cricket on Thursday. Joe Root opted to bowl first at Lord's, as the Indian captain could only flash a rueful smile in the background.

This was Virat Kohli's 14th lost toss in England in 16 matches. The last time India toured England in 2018, he called it wrong in all five Tests and lost the series by a 4-1 scoreline. Fans on Twitter were certainly confused after seeing the unbelievably poor run of luck and responded with some hilarious quips and memes.

The following are the best of the reactions:

Virat Kohli and loosing tosses never ending love stories 😂#toss — Prashanth Pittala (@PrashanthPitta8) August 12, 2021

Why does kohli even go for the toss 😂😂😂😂 — Siddhil (@sidshah0) August 12, 2021

That smile of virat kohli's when he loses toss 😂😂#INDvENG — akshay dongala (@AkshayDongala) August 12, 2021

I want to see Kohli winning toss more than Kohli winning an ICC Trophy😅 — Eswar Abhilash (@1849Abhi) August 12, 2021

kohli losing the toss pic.twitter.com/1qujIRPQqi — F (@falahtah) August 12, 2021

If Kohli loses another 10-15 tosses on the trot, I may start toying with the idea that there is skill involved in winning a toss. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) August 12, 2021

Kohli lost another toss pic.twitter.com/LNFKIOSftQ — Khushal (@khushaljain04) August 12, 2021

Be honest with me. Do we as a society need to even have the toss when Virat Kohli is the captain😪 ? pic.twitter.com/5TTxiilXir — PRATIK (@prattik_) August 12, 2021

Appreciate Kohli for single handedly ending betting on toss. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 12, 2021

Will Kohli score the 71st Century first or WIN a TOSS?



Thats the most important question now#ENGvIND — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav12) August 12, 2021

Whenever i feels useless...I just sit down and realise that there is a toss for all our matches. #kohli_panauti — VIJAY (@vj_pandey_) August 12, 2021

Most famous relationship

Virat Kohli*Toss

Hamesha harega

Pr match jitega re baba.😉 — Pr@tik Sapat (@PratikSapat) August 12, 2021

Kohli and toss pe 1 film banne chahiye — Ajay_Nirwal (@ajaynirwal2) August 12, 2021

England bowl first !.

Kohli lost toss 5555990 times ☹️ pic.twitter.com/BcM43atYwm — Virat.fanboi 🇮🇳🇮🇳👑 (@Viratko66401481) August 12, 2021

Virat Kohli's comments at the toss

Virat Kohli wasn't too unhappy with losing the toss, suggesting he would have elected to bowl first anyway. The skipper also confirmed the much-anticipated changes in the playing XI. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who has a seven-wicket haul to his name at Lord's, has replaced Shardul Thakur who's missing out due to a minor hamstring injury and there's still no place for Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kohli said:

"We would have bowled first as well, not too bad to be batting first. Opportunity to get some runs on the board and put pressure on them later. Ishant replaces Shardul. Ashwin coming in was a possibility but having seen the pitch and the balance of the bowling unit I think this combination makes the most sense for us. (On Ajinkya Rahane's form) Everyone wants to contribute, for us it's about getting into the game as fast as possible as batsmen. We just need to get the job done and it's our main focus. It's amazing to play here especially with the crowds in, always an honour to play here."

England, on the flip side, made as many as three changes to the team, with Zak Crawley, Stuart Broad and Dan Lawrence sitting out for Haseeb Hameed, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali respectively.

