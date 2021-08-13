IND vs ENG 2021: "Unfortunate dismissal but not anything I could have done about that" - Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was at his best during Day 1 of the second Test match between India and England. Though Rohit missed out on his well-deserved ton by just 17 runs, it was an inning to remember for the opener. A hundred at Lord's would have been special for anyone but a brilliant in-swinger from James Anderson led to the end of Rohit Sharma's terrific innings.

While addressing the media at the end of Day 1, Rohit Sharma revealed how he felt after missing out on his first overseas hundred.

"Yeah you can say so, I wouldn't say the best but definitely the most challenging I have played. I felt really good, I was very happy. Unfortunate dismissal but not anything I could have done about that," he said.

Rohit Sharma has been in phenomenal form since he started opening in Test cricket. His knock at Lord's once again proved how much he had improved as a batsman. The Hitman let go of the good balls, played with a straight bat, and put away the poor deliveries.

"That's the challenge of Test cricket" - Rohit Sharma when asked about controlling his natural instincts

Everyone knows Rohit Sharma has the talent, but his ability to control his natural instincts has often been questioned.

"When the conditions are against you, you have to keep talking to yourself and cut down the unnecessary shots, especially with the new ball.Once you get the feel of the pitch then you can try and play some shots," said Rohit when questioned about how he has controlled his natural instincts.

Rohit Sharma also lauded the Indian team for adjusting to the conditions. They did well in Australia and are now repeating the same in England. Speaking of Rohit Sharma in particular, he had a brilliant 2019 ODI World Cup in England. One of the reasons for him consistently opening the batting in Test cricket was that the selectors were impressed by his displays in the World Cup.

💔 That was test match batting of the highest quality that too in testing conditions. Well played @ImRo45 👏🏻 #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/amZ5rBtHmR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2021

"To a certain extent yes. The template I follow in ODI cricket can be useful in Test cricket because it's important that you understand and know where your off stump is," said Rohit when asked if his performance in the ODI World Cup helped him become a better Test opener.

India ended Day 1 with a score of 276-3 and will hope to capitalize on the start they have got. If they can score anything in excess of 450 runs it will definitely be a tough task for England. The hosts, on the other hand, will be looking to go all out and dismiss the remaining line-up as soon as possible. After a brilliant first day, Day 2 promises to be an exciting one as well.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee