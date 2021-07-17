Virat Kohli enjoying his return to team buses after a brief vacation

Captain Virat Kohli is delighted to be back with the Indian squad ahead of the Test series against England. Members of the Indian Test squad enjoyed a brief break from cricket after the World Test Championship Final.

However, the vacation has ended now, and all players have begun their practice sessions for the World Test Championship series against the England cricket team. While every member of the squad would have missed practice on the ground, skipper Virat Kohli also missed traveling on the team busses.

Earlier today, the Indian captain posted a selfie on his Instagram story from the team bus.

"Ah I love team buses," Virat Kohli captioned his Instagram story with a lovely emoji.

Virat Kohli could be seen wearing the Indian team's shirt and official identity card on the bus. The Indian skipper also wore sunglasses to tackle the heat in the United Kingdom.

Can Virat Kohli inspire Team India to a historic Test series win on English soil?

Virat Kohli had led the Indian cricket team to a historic Test series win against Australia two years ago

The Indian cricket team recently won back-to-back Test series on Australian soil. However, they have not been so consistent in the English conditions. In 2014, India lost the 5-match series by 1-3 despite leading by 1-0 after the first two Test matches. Four years later, India lost the Test series to England by a scoreline of 1-4.

Last month, India lost to the New Zealand cricket team in the World Test Championship Final played in Southampton. Hence, the odds will be stacked against Virat Kohli and co. when they take the field against England on August 4. It will be interesting to see if India can improve its Test record on English soil under Kohli's leadership.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar