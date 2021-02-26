"Virat Kohli's come out and defended the wicket almost as if it's a BCCI thing" - Alastair Cook weighs in on pitch debate

Virat Kohli claimed that the pitch in Ahmedabad was "very good to bat on", putting the poor batting display down to a lack of application from both teams. But former England skipper Alastair Cook thinks otherwise, disagreeing with the Indian captain’s assessment of the surface.

The highly anticipated pink-ball Test ended in less than two days in Ahmedabad. On a pitch where batsmen from both teams struggled to face the spinners, India beat England by ten wickets to take a 2-1 series lead. The spinners picked 28 of the 30 wickets and no team crossed 150, which led to many labelling the pitch unsuitable for a five-day game.

But Virat Kohli refuted the claims after the game, suggesting poor technique led to the shortened game as he refused to criticise the surface. Serving as an expert for Channel 4, Alastair Cook suggested Virat Kohli’s comments need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

"Virat Kohli's come out and defended the wicket almost as if it's a BCCI thing, it cannot possibly be the wicket. Yet it was so hard to bat on that today. So hard,” said former England captain Alastair Cook.

Plenty of chat about the Ahmedabad pitch - what were your thoughts on it? 🤔 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/PwlmPb4o5Q — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 26, 2021

A statistic used to defend the pitch is that 21 of the 30 wickets fell to straight deliveries from spinners. But Alastair Cook felt otherwise and claimed people defending the surface need to look at all the deliveries and not just the ones that bagged wickets.

"There's been so many other balls that have gone straight on as well. So that means when it is turning, it is turning miles. When you see the highlights and the ball skidding on you, we don't see the build-up: when the exact same ball is spinning miles," said Alastair Cook.

Andrew Strauss backs Alastair Cook's claims

Andrew Strauss agreed with Alastair Cook's assessment of the pitch

While Alastair Cook was scathing in his criticism of the pitch and Virat Kohli, he found support in his former opening partner Andrew Strauss. The former skipper pointed out how Joe Root, widely regarded as England’s best player of spin, struggled to bat on the surface as well. The England skipper registered scores of 17 and 19 in the game, lasting just 82 balls in total.

Advertisement

"Look at Joe Root for a moment. We know he is a great player of spin. He is in great form as well. What did he get,19 today? Might have been out two or three times en route to getting that score.”

Andrew Straus backed Alastair Cook, insinuating Virat Kohli is looking out for the ground staff by saying the pitch was perfect to bat on.

“And by the way, that's day two of a Test match. To say the pitch has no fault to play, I totally agree with Cooky (Alastair Cook). Kohli's looking after the groundsmen there to a certain degree."