"You can make a comeback either in Dravid or Sehwag style" - Virender Sehwag on KL Rahul's performance

Virender Sehwag has highlighted that there is no defined way of staging a comeback and lauded KL Rahul for finding his own path.

Rahul played a solid 84-run knock that helped Team India take a first-innings lead against England in the drawn first Test. The stylish opener credited his shot selection for his successful return to the longest format of the game.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Virender Sehwag pointed out that one can take a defensive or attacking approach while making a comeback and KL Rahul had to choose the one appropriate for him.

"There are two types of mindset, you can make a comeback either in Rahul Dravid style, where you don't play a shot at all and become extremely defensive, or you play aggressively in Sehwag style. Both are difficult, so you have to find your own way which is best for you."

The former Indian opener spoke in glowing terms about KL Rahul stating that he has worked on his shot selection. While citing the example of Virat Kohli, Sehwag highlighted that it is the most vital ingredient for success at the international level.

"He said a very good thing that the improvement was caused by his shot selection. It is the most important thing, if your shot selection is good, the performance will surely happen. Virat Kohli is so consistent because his shot selection is very good. He knows which shots he can play and which he can't. He sticks to that even after scoring a century."

Sehwag added that KL Rahul played shots based on the merit of each delivery and was not ultra-aggressive.

"So that is the line I liked the most in KL Rahul's interview that he was looking to play too many shots earlier but in this innings his shot selection was most impressive. He only played shots if the ball was pitched up or short, he either left or defended the good length deliveries."

KL Rahul's 84-run knock came off 214 deliveries and was studded with 12 hits to the fence.

KL Rahul's last four First-class innings on English soil:

149

101

84

26 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) August 8, 2021

"KL Rahul will go forward from here and not back" - Virender Sehwag

KL Rahul played some pleasing drives during the course of his knock

With KL Rahul also saying that he has worked on his trigger movement, Virender Sehwag opined that the 29-year-old will only grow from strength to strength from here as he seems to have addressed his issues.

"Sometimes there are small-small things that you need to pay attention to. So your friend or coach who has been seeing you for long can tell you better, identifying that is very necessary. He has identified that now and he will go forward from here and not back."

KL Rahul only played the first Test against England after Mayank Agarwal was rendered hors de combat due to a blow to his head. The former will hope to continue in the same vein in the remaining Tests and cement his place in the Indian team at the top of the order.

Not the ideal ending but a great start to the series. We go again in a few days time 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kbAYM26wpt — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 8, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna