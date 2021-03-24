Virender Sehwag posts hilarious meme to troll England batting collapse

Virender Sehwag has a cult following on Twitter, with the former cricketer regularly posting rib-tickling content on the social media platform. Virender Sehwag was at it again after England lost to India in the first ODI by 66 runs.

Virender Sehwag posted a meme on Twitter to troll England’s disastrous batting collapse after the first wicket fell in Pune.

England going strong at 135/0 after 14.1 overs and then

Lord Shardul , Prasidh Krishna and Bhuvi pic.twitter.com/Tbc4MoAtxp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 23, 2021

England were going strong in their chase of 318 early on. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy made a blistering start to the England innings, scoring 135 in 14.1 overs. The required run-rate fell below 5.2 rpo, and with ten wickets in hand, many expected England to cruise to victory.

But Prasidh Krishna’s timely breakthrough on the next ball triggered an unbelievable England batting collapse. The visitors persisted with their attacking approach, while Indian bowlers roared back to pick up wickets at regular intervals. England ultimately bundled out for 251, losing their last nine wickets for 114 runs.

Referring to England’s shambolic batting effort, Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious meme of the Pakistan fan, who first went viral during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Virender Sehwag wrote about how Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Bhuveneshwar Kumar came back to alter the course of the game.

England’s middle-order exposed once again

That was very disappointing from England after being in such a good position. Their middle order woes on this tour continue. #INDvENG — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) March 23, 2021

England came into the first ODI with question marks over their middle order. Eoin Morgan admitted after the T20I series that the middle-order didn’t fire as usual, and it was a case of more of the same as England went behind in the ODI series against India.

In the absence of Joe Root, no England batsman was able to control the proceedings to see off a routine chase. Ben Stokes lasted just 11 balls before hitting one straight to short cover.

Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings were dismissed playing attacking shots at a time when it would have been better to stabilize proceedings. England’s lower order failed to contribute much too.

The visitors will have a chance to bounce back when the second India vs England ODI takes place at the same venue on March 26. A loss for England will mean their winless run in India continues, having last won an ODI series in the country in 1984/85.