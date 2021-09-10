"He has been fantastic this year" - VVS Laxman mighty impressed with Rohit Sharma's performances in Tests for India

India's star opening batsman Rohit Sharma received appreciation from all quarters for his match-winning century against a formidable English bowling attack at the Oval. Former cricketer VVS Laxman was the latest to extol the right-hander's efforts.

Laxman acknowledged the 34-year-old's meteoric rise as an opener in the longer format. In his column for The Times of India, Laxman praised Sharma's evolution as an opener in Test matches. He even went on to mention that those aspiring for a successful career can take a cue from the Mumbai-based batsman.

Laxman wrote:

"His evolution as a Test opener is a terrific lesson for those aspiring for a successful career in any chosen field. One of the all-time greats in white-ball formats, Rohit has committed to establishing himself as a Test batsman. He has been fantastic this year, and the second innings hundred, his first away from home, will remain his most cherished."

Furthermore, the former player pointed out how the dynamic batter has curbed his counter-attacking approach in overseas conditions. Despite that, Sharma has looked at ease as per Laxman.

"Since embracing the opening role two years back, Rohit has put his attacking instincts on the backburner overseas, batting out of character without looking out of sync."

VVS Laxman showers praise on Indian bowlers

Laxman also wrote about Team India's dominant bowling performance on the final day of the fourth Test against England. The 46-year-old labeled Jasprit Bumrah's post-lunch spell on Day 5 at the Oval, the "spell of the series."

Furthermore, Laxman was also seemingly impressed with Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav's exploits with the ball. He lauded Shardul Thakur for making an impact with both bat and ball in the crucial encounter as well.

India and England will square off in the final Test of the five-match series starting Friday, September 10. The contest will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. India currently lead the series by 2-1.

While the visitors have the momentum on their side after their thumping victory in London, one cannot discount England, especially at home. A tooth and nail fight is expected between the two sides as they fight for bragging rights.

