IND vs ENG 2021: VVS Laxman picks the players who could make a telling difference and predicts the series result

VVS Laxman has picked a couple of players from either side who could make defining contributions in the five-Test series between India and England. He also predicted a likely series scoreline.

The first match of the Pataudi Trophy between visitors India and hosts England will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from August 4. Both sides have been dealt blows ahead of the series, with Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break from the game and Mayank Agarwal ruled out of the first Test due to a blow to his head.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman was asked to pick the players who could rise to the occasion and make a telling difference to the series. With regards to the Indian team, he responded:

"From India's point of view, I will pick Rishabh Pant and from the bowling lineup I will pick Jasprit Bumrah."

The former Indian cricketer opted to go with the most experienced batsman and bowler from the English side. VVS Laxman said:

"From England, I will just back the old warhorse Jimmy Anderson and from the batting department I will go for their skipper Joe Root."

Most centuries by a non-SENA wicketkeeper in SENA:-



2: Rishabh Pant

2: Jeff Dujon

2: Dinesh Ramdin

2: Moin Khan



Rishabh Pant averages the highest for a minimum of 600 runs in SENA.#RishabhPant #ENGvIND — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) August 2, 2021

With Team India likely to play five frontline bowlers, the onus will be on Rishabh Pant to play substantial knocks. Jasprit Bumrah, who gave an indifferent performance in the WTC final, is expected to raise his game during the England series.

VVS Laxman on the likely series result

VVS Laxman feels Team India will come up trumps

VVS Laxman also predicted a 3-1 scoreline in favor of Team India, with one of the matches ending in a draw due to rain. He explained:

"I will go for 3-1 in favor of India. I think one Test will be washed out, we have seen the weather during the Southampton Test match or the World Test Championship final."

Laxman reasoned that the Virat Kohli-led side are superior to the hosts.

"But I am favoring India to win this series. I just feel that India is a much better and more experienced side than this English side."

"I am going to go with India 3-1 to win the Test Series against England. I think India are a better team." - Graeme Swann (To Sportskeeda) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 29, 2021

Team India last won a series in England way back in 2007 under Rahul Dravid's leadership. Although the visitors lost the series 4-1 in their last visit to England in 2018, it was more closely contested than the scoreline suggests. India will want to emerge triumphant this time around.

Edited by Samya Majumdar